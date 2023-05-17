Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,493 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,328 in the last 365 days.

AB280 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2023-05-17

WISCONSIN, May 17 - An Act to create chapter 798 of the statutes; Relating to: statutory recognition of specialized treatment court and commercial court dockets.

You just read:

AB280 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2023-05-17

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more