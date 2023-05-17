WISCONSIN, May 17 - An Act to amend 67.05 (6a) (a) 2. (intro.) and 115.385 (1) (a) (intro.); and to create 67.05 (6a) (a) 3. of the statutes; Relating to: restricting a school district's authority to increase its revenue limit by referendum. (FE)
Status: A - Education
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab279
You just read:
AB279 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-05-17
