AB285 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2023-05-17

WISCONSIN, May 17 - An Act to amend 71.05 (1) (an), 71.05 (6) (b) 4. (intro.), 71.05 (6) (b) 54. (intro.) and 71.83 (1) (a) 6.; and to create 71.05 (1) (ad) of the statutes; Relating to: exempting from taxation the pension benefits of certain federal employees. (FE)