Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,313 in the last 365 days.

AB286 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2023-05-17

WISCONSIN, May 17 - An Act to renumber and amend 125.32 (2) and 125.68 (2); and to create 103.66 (1) (c), 125.32 (2) (c) and 125.68 (2) (c) of the statutes; Relating to: service of alcohol beverages on retail licensed premises by underage persons.

Status: A - State Affairs

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab286

You just read:

AB286 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2023-05-17

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more