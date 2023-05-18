Hormone Therapy Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Hormone Therapy Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Hormone Therapy Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers hormone therapy market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s hormone therapy market forecast, the hormone therapy market size is predicted to reach a value of $23.65 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.4% through the forecast period.
A surge in the incidences of hormone imbalance disorders is significantly contributing to the hormone therapy market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest hormone therapy market share. Major players in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck KGaA, Mylan NV, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Pfizer Inc., Abbvie Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Hormone Therapy Market Segments
1) By Therapy: Estrogen Hormone Replacement, Growth Hormone Replacement, Thyroid Hormone Replacement, Testosterone Replacement
2) By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Routes of Administration
3) By Indication: Menopause, Hypothyroidism, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Other Indications
4) By Distribution Channel: Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies And Stores, Online Pharmacies
This type of therapy refers to a kind of treatment that alters, suppresses, or increases certain hormones in the body. Hormone therapy is used to treat hormonal imbalances such as hypothyroidism, and others.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
