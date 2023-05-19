VA North Star, sub. of Alfeco Holdings, an industrial conglomerate acquires iVizz-AI IP & Technology
An industrial conglomerate expands its technology portfolio by acquiring iVizz AI assets/technologyUNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VA North Star (100% owned subsidiary of Alfeco Holdings), an industrial conglomerate, headed by Rohit Ajuha, is acquiring IP/assets of IVizz-AI, a connected hub integrating sensors and artificial intelligence to bring spatial intelligence as well as analytics to various industries.
“Acquisition of iVizz will help us implement secure and productive workplace solutions to service our customer base, especially in the sectors like Manufacturing, Healthcare and others where we have the urgent need to develop SOPs, optimize deviations with the help of artificial intelligence and machine learning.” said, Rohit, CEO of VA North Star Technologies, a 100% subsidiary of Alfeco Holdings, an industrial conglomerate. Previously he served as a leader within technology services companies such as Persistent Systems, Accenture, and HCL Technologies. Alfeco has a footprint across the mining, manufacturing, healthcare & sustainability industries. Alfeco further owns Pioneer Metals, Veer Aluminum, Veer Energy, Veer Steel Mills & VA North Star Technologies.
Karan Syal had founded Cast Technologies Inc. dba iVizz-AI in 2020 with Vindhya Koppaka and Anshuman Sharma joined later as co-founder. Karan is a technology leader with experience in healthtech, Biopharma, medical devices & deep-tech across ZS Associates, Genentech, & iVizz-AI. Anshuman is a leader with experience across the healthcare, life sciences and high-tech industries. In the past he co-founded Jana Care, Klio Health and headed cross-functional teams at CMS, Medtronic, BestBuy and Wipro. Vindhya Koppaka, PhD is a Bay Area technology executive with an advanced degree for UC-Denver and a bachelor's in Biotechnology from IIT-Madras.
Rohit, during his time in the industry, created and executed a strategic roadmap that helped grow and develop multiple Technology services companies like HCL, and Accenture from a small, India-based product engineering firm to a global brand and a leading player in the digital transformation services market. Now, Syal is excited to see how his passion for continuous transformation through software and AI services can drive the progress of iVizz IP and technology assets.
“It is exhilarating to bring these two complementary businesses together to digitally transform various industries,” said Founder and CEO Karan Syal. “As Alfeco progress in transforming various subsidiaries, iVizz provides a strong foundation to get started and guide the future of its internal transformation.” “Rohit has been a visionary software products and services leader,” Syal said. “Having co-founded and led two other companies, he was a clear choice to drive the synergistic future of iVizz & Alfeco”. “With extensive experience identifying new, large-scale opportunities, attracting and organizing capital, and conceptualizing and executing innovative strategies, Rohit excels at incubating new ideas and bringing stakeholders together,” he continued.
Under the agreement, Alfeco Holdings acquired the iVizz IP, 3D twin technology, artificial intelligence & technology assets to expand the technology footprint across its various holding companies, factories and future digital transformation projects in other industries.
