GaN And SiC Power Semiconductor Market Size, Share, Industry Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's GaN And SiC Power Semiconductor Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s “GaN And SiC Power Semiconductor Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the GaN and SiC power semiconductor market size is predicted to reach $2.45 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.1%.
The growth in the GaN and SiC power semiconductor market is due to rising penetration of electric vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest GaN and SiC power semiconductor market share. Major players in the GaN and SiC power semiconductor market include NXP Semiconductors N.V., Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS), Fuji Electric Systems Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Littelfuse Inc.
GaN And SiC Power Semiconductor Market Segments
• By Product: SiC Power Module, GaN Power Module, Discrete SiC, Discrete GaN
• By Application: Power Supplies, Industry Motor Drives, Hybrid/Electric Vehicles (H/EVs), Photovoltaic Inverters, Traction, Other Applications
• By Distribution channel: Direct, Indirect
• By Geography: The global GaN and SiC power semiconductor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
GaN and SiC power semiconductor is a semiconductor that contrasted with SiC, a composite of silicon and carbon, and GaN, a mixture of gallium and nitrogen. Additionally, SiC and GaN have bandgaps that are bigger than those of silicon.
The Table Of Content For The GaN And SiC Power Semiconductor Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. SiC GaN Semiconductor Market Trends
4. GaN Market And SiC Power Semiconductor Market Drivers And Restraints
5. GaN Market Size SiC Power Semiconductor Market Value And Growth Rate
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
