GaN And SiC Power Semiconductor Market Size, Share, Industry Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “GaN And SiC Power Semiconductor Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the GaN and SiC power semiconductor market size is predicted to reach $2.45 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.1%.

The growth in the GaN and SiC power semiconductor market is due to rising penetration of electric vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest GaN and SiC power semiconductor market share. Major players in the GaN and SiC power semiconductor market include NXP Semiconductors N.V., Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS), Fuji Electric Systems Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Littelfuse Inc.

GaN And SiC Power Semiconductor Market Segments

• By Product: SiC Power Module, GaN Power Module, Discrete SiC, Discrete GaN

• By Application: Power Supplies, Industry Motor Drives, Hybrid/Electric Vehicles (H/EVs), Photovoltaic Inverters, Traction, Other Applications

• By Distribution channel: Direct, Indirect

• By Geography: The global GaN and SiC power semiconductor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

GaN and SiC power semiconductor is a semiconductor that contrasted with SiC, a composite of silicon and carbon, and GaN, a mixture of gallium and nitrogen. Additionally, SiC and GaN have bandgaps that are bigger than those of silicon.

