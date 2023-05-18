Isoprene Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Isoprene Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Isoprene Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Isoprene Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the isoprene market value is expected to grow to $4.23 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

The growing demand for rubber industry is expected to propel the growth of the isoprene market production going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include SIBUR International GmbH, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Kuraray Co. Ltd., ZEON Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Isoprene Market Segments

1) By Type: Polymer Grade, Chemical Grade

2) By End-Use: Tires, Non-tires, Adhesives, Other End-Uses

This type of chemical refers to a colorless, volatile liquid hydrocarbon obtained in the processing of coal tar or petroleum. These are used in the manufacture of butyl and synthetic rubbers.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Isoprene Market Trends

4. Market Demand

5. Isoprene Market Growth

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix



