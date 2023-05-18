Isoprene Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Isoprene Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the isoprene market value is expected to grow to $4.23 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

The growing demand for rubber industry is expected to propel the growth of the isoprene market production going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include SIBUR International GmbH, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Kuraray Co. Ltd., ZEON Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Isoprene Market Segments
1) By Type: Polymer Grade, Chemical Grade
2) By End-Use: Tires, Non-tires, Adhesives, Other End-Uses

This type of chemical refers to a colorless, volatile liquid hydrocarbon obtained in the processing of coal tar or petroleum. These are used in the manufacture of butyl and synthetic rubbers.

