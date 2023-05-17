TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2023 Capitol Hill Classic 10K Walk/Run

On Sunday, May 21, 2023, the 2023 Capitol Hill Classic 10K Walk/Run will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday, May 21, 2023 from 3:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and closed to vehicle traffic beginning at 5:00 a.m.

C Street, NE from 4 th Street to 6 th Street, NE

3 rd Street, NE from Massachusetts Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, SE

4 th Street, NE from Massachusetts Avenue to Maryland Avenue, NE

6th Street, NE from Massachusetts Avenue to Maryland Avenue, NE

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday, May 21, 2023 from 3:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

Maryland Avenue from 4th Street to 3rd Street, NE

3 rd Street, NE from Maryland Avenue, NE to Independence Avenue, SE

2 nd Street, NE from Constitution Avenue, NE to Independence Avenue, SE

4 th Street, NE from Constitution Avenue, NE to Independence Avenue, SE

Constitution Avenue, NE from 4 th Street to 1 st Street, NE

1 st Street, NE from Constitution Avenue, NE to Independence Avenue, SE

Independence Avenue, SE from 1 st Street to 4 th Street, SE

East Capitol Street, NE from 3rd Street, NE/SE to 22nd Street, NE

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, May 21, 2023, from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.