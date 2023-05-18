Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Mequon, Wis.

MEQUON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Mequon, Wis. that occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

At approximately 3:31 p.m., Mequon Police Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3100 block of Bonniwell Road in Mequon, Wis. When officers arrived, the subject was barricaded in a residence. The subject eventually exited the residence and discharged a firearm towards officers who then exchanged gunfire and struck the subject. Officers attempted to render aid; however, the subject was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No law enforcement officers were injured in this incident.

There is no threat to the community.

The involved officer from the Mequon Police Department has been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Ozaukee County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct media inquiries regarding the officer involved critical incident to Wisconsin DOJ.