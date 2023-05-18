tlali•pani launches artisanal chocolate & Cacao co-created with a women’s co-op in Oaxaca, Mexico
tlali•pani, announced the launch of premium quality, women-made, artisanal small-batch chocolate, made with natural, organic ingredients
“We are proud that we are expanding economic opportunities for these women based in Oaxaca, who have experience handcrafting chocolate, and offer them a new market, in the U.S.".”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- tlali•pani, a social enterprise focused on working globally with women-led artisan families and women entrepreneurs in the global south announced the launch of premium quality, women-made, artisanal small-batch chocolate, made with natural, organic ingredients, with no additives and is made with 70% Cacao. The 100% Cacao can be used in a variety of ways including baking, making hot chocolate. This product line up contributes to the ethical, small-batch and sustainably handcrafted products eco-system in the Los Angeles area.
“We are proud of the fact that we are expanding economic opportunities for these women entrepreneurs based in Oaxaca, who have over 15+ years experience handcrafting chocolate, and offer them a new market, in the U.S. and hopefully soon, beyond. This line of chocolate is delicious, rooted in direct-trade and unique in its appearance and flavor,” says Fabiola Lara, Co-Founder and Creative Director. “In addition to offering these women in Oaxaca, Mexico a platform beyond Mexico, we are also glad to offer a high-quality, premium product from the place which gave the world chocolate, as we know it,” added Sabith Khan, Co-Founder of tlali•pani. The duo are selling chocolate through a direct-to-consumer model, through their website but with plans to sell through boutique retail outlets.
While there has been a growth of organic products and a rise in consciousness about ethically sourced, direct-trade products, doing so is not just cost-prohibitive, but also very challenging. This change in demand from consumers reflects a wind of change in consumption around the world.
“We are so proud that our chocolate will make it to California and hopefully, all over the U.S. We are very pleased with the efforts and collaboration that the team at tlali•pani has put in, to make this happen. We can foresee a direct increase in opportunities for the women who work with us, and also a stronger case for us to make with the women in our village, to come join us,” said Marta G, one of the founders of the women’s co-op in Oaxaca.
While chocolate has grown in visibility and many companies have made tall promises of offering ethically-sourced chocolate, the supply chain of this commodity is very complex and convoluted. tlali•pani is among the growing set of companies that pays well (and directly) to the makers and co-produces products, for a more fair and equitable world.
About tlali•pani
tlali•pani is a social enterprise focused on working with women-led artisan families and women entrepreneurs in the global south to bring sustainable products, through a direct-trade model. Based in Los Angeles county, the company works with many women-led businesses and offers training, development and market expansion opportunities to these groups.
