13th Party Central Committee issues announcement on mid-term meeting

VIETNAM, May 18 - HÀ NỘI — The 13th Party Central Committee has issued an announcement on its mid-term meeting, which wrapped up in Hà Nội on Wednesday after two and a half days of sitting.

According to the announcement, the committee presented opinions on a report reviewing the leadership and direction of the Politburo and Secretariat since the beginning of the term and several key tasks till the end of the 13th National Party Congress’s tenure, and cast confidence votes on members of the Politburo and Secretariat and other important issues.

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng chaired and delivered opening and closing speeches at the event.

The committee determined that the mid-term meeting holds significance to the fulfilment of the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution, offering an opportunity to make objective and comprehensive review of the achievements obtained thus far, point out weaknesses and shortcomings, causes and lessons, as well as forecast the new context with a mixture of opportunities and challenges, thus proposing major strategies and policies in the latter half of the 13th term.

They hailed and reached high consensus on the contents presented in the report evaluating the leadership and direction of the Politburo and the Secretariat from the 13th National Party Congress until now, saying that the work has been conducted with seriousness, meticulousness, and deep self-criticism.

The officials showed a sense of responsibility, straightforwardness, democracy, objectivity, sincerity, and dedication in their discussions on the mid-term report reviewing the leadership and direction of the Politburo and the Secretariat since the beginning of the term and several key tasks until the end of the 2021-2026 tenure.

The committee highlighted the important and comprehensive achievements in various areas, including socio-economy, national defence, security, foreign relations, the building of the rule-of-law socialist State and the great national unity bloc, the fight against corruption and negative phenomena, and the Party building and rectification.

They pointed out shortcomings and weaknesses, looked into their causes, and drew five lessons learned regarding the need to innovate leadership methods, and working styles and practices.

Later, they asked for performing five key tasks in the latter half of the 2021-2026 tenure, including socio-economic and cultural development, strengthening national defence-security, well organising external activities, stepping up Party building and rectification, and preparing for the Party congresses at all levels for the 2025-2030 tenure, towards the 14th National Party Congress.

Members of the committee demonstrated a strong sense of responsibility, seriousness, democracy, objectiveness, fairness and carefulness in evaluating the personal performance of each Politburo and Secretariat member, showing the level of trust in them.

The committee decided to expel Nguyễn Văn Vịnh, former member of the Party Central Committee, former Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party delegation to and former Chairman of the People's Committee of Lào Cai Province, from the Party as a disciplinary measure.

They also voted and agreed to allow Nguyễn Phú Cường, member of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the National Assembly's Finance and Budget Committee, to cease holding his position as a member of the 13th Party Central Committee.

They also offered opinions on personnel in several centrally-run agencies for the Politburo to nominate them to the 15th NA for election and approval at its upcoming fifth session.

The committee believed that following the meeting, with new trust, new spirit and new motivation, the entire Party, people, and armed forces would continue staying united and strive with even greater determination and efforts to grasp every opportunity and advantage, overcome all difficulties and challenges, and accomplish tasks set for the entire 13th term of the Party. — VNS