PM calls for greater investment in science and technology

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính called for businesses to focus on investing in science and technological advances, especially in new inventions that foster green, sustainable and eco-friendly development.

In his speech at the ceremony celebrating Việt Nam's Science and Technology Day (May 18) held on Wednesday, PM Chính emphasised the need to prop up the spirit of innovation.

"In an ever-changing world, to reach our goals, we need to nurture and further encourage the spirit of science, technology and innovation," said the Prime Minister.

The ceremony, titled "Science, Technology and Innovation - Source of Sustainable Development" was organised by the Ministry of Science and Technology to celebrate the annual Science and Technology Day, a celebration held annually for the past 10 years.

According to Huỳnh Thành Đạt, Minister of Science and Technology, the anniversary is a great celebration of scientists and innovators nationwide.

To celebrate the day, many activities are held this week across Việt Nam by authorities and localities, institutes as well as universities.

Laboratories and institutes are also open for students and citizens to observe and explore the works of science and the development of technology.

These activities are perceived by Đạt to have ignited the passion for innovation in society, and formed a love for science in young people, helping to create a society that respects science and innovation.

In his speech, PM Chính also highlighted the importance of developing a passion for innovation in young people.

"We need good teachers, scientists, engineers as well as good management to plan and develop science and technology in Việt Nam. Vietnamese expatriate scientists' help is also needed in this development," Chính said.

"Late President Hồ Chí Minh once said, 'The revolution of socialism is tied with the development of science and technology, as well as the development of the people's culture'.

"I believe that with the will and resolve, the science and technology industry in Việt Nam will conquer difficulties and challenges... to make great and practical contributions in building a greater, more prosperous Việt Nam," said Chính.

Young scientists honoured for sustainable development

A conference, titled "Young Scientists and Sustainable Development Goals" was also held by VnExpress on Wednesday, in celebration of late President Hồ Chí Minh's birthday (May 19) as well as Việt Nam's Science and Technology Day.

In his opening speech, Nguyễn Hoàng Giang, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology, praised the conference's theme and hoped that the conference can be a place where scientists and regulators can congregate and come up with great solutions.

The environmental problems that Việt Nam is experiencing were a concern among the conference attendees, especially the effects of environmental pollution on human health. In order to address the problems of sustainable environmental development, the speakers discussed sustainable development solutions and offered numerous research directions for science.

Bùi Thanh Vân, head of the organising committee for the 2023 Science Innovation Competition, stated at the event that this is the second year the competition has been held with the intention of encouraging young people to love science and technology and finding practical applications for it in their daily lives.

The Science Innovation Competition, a part of the conference, aimed to act as a link between the innovations of both professional and amateur scientists and researchers and the investment funds and manufacturing firms that can put these innovations into use in real-world applications.

Furthermore, recognising exceptional innovations can encourage and motivate young scientists across the nation to conduct research.

Thirty out of 130 innovations made it to the final of the competition, with the first prize going to the project "New TIR lens for high-capacity LED light", by Nguyễn Đoàn Quốc Anh and his associates. — VNS