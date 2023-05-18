Submit Release
Deputy PM receives Australia's Special Envoy for Southeast Asia

VIETNAM, May 18 -  

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Wednesday for Nicholas Moore, Australia's Special Envoy for Southeast Asia, who is on a working visit to Việt Nam.

Quang spoke highly of the fine development of bilateral relations, with two-way trade hitting US$15.7 billion in 2022, up 26.7 per cent year-on-year, making Australia Việt Nam's seventh largest trade partner, and Việt Nam the 10th largest trader with Australia.

Nicholas Moore said that the Australian Government and business community appreciated the "quality" of the Việt Nam-Australia ties, and affirmed that the relationship with Việt Nam was a "priority" of the Australian Government.

At the meeting, the two sides discussed measures to more effectively tap cooperation potential, especially in trade and investment, through increasing the awareness of the business community and consumers of the two countries, expanding market access opportunities, and cooperating to improve the capacity of enterprises.

The Deputy PM affirmed that the Vietnamese Government always listened to the opinions of enterprises and helped them deal with difficulties, while building a more favourable business and investment environment.

He proposed Australia support and share experience with Việt Nam in the fields of renewable energy, digital transformation, green transformation, and climate change response. Moore confirmed Australia would be willing to share experience and cooperate with Việt Nam in these fields.

Quang also suggested the Australian Government give Việt Nam a worthy position in the Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040.

Việt Nam and Australia set up their diplomatic ties on February 26, 1973, and upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Partnership in 2009, an Enhanced Comprehensive Partnership in 2015, and a Strategic Partnership in March 2018. — VNS

