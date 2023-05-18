Vietnamese Party official receives Cuban guests

VIETNAM, May 18 -

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Trương Thị Mai hosted a reception for a high-ranking delegation from the Committees for the Defence of the Revolution of Cuba (CDR) led by its National Coordinator Gerardo Hernandez Nordelo in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

During the reception, Mai expressed her joy at the fruitful development of the special solidarity and friendship between the two Parties, States and peoples, saying that the relationship is a valuable common property that needs to be preserved and constantly developed.

She affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people always stood side by side and wish to further tighten the special solidarity and friendship with their Cuban counterparts, towards further strengthening the bilateral relations in the time to come.

Mai affirmed the support of the Party and the State of Việt Nam for Cuba in the process of updating the socio-economic development model, expressing the belief the Cuban people, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Cuba, would continue to make efforts to overcome difficulties and challenges, thus protecting the revolutionary achievements and realising the goal of socialism in the Latin American nation.

Mai also appreciated the traditional friendship between the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) and the CDR, suggesting the two sides work closely to effectively implement their cooperation agreement for the 2023-28 period, thus contributing to tightening and deepening the friendship and cooperation between the two organisations, and the Cuba - Việt Nam special friendship relationship in general.

For his part, Gerardo Hernandez Nordelo, who is also a member of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee, briefed on the current situation in Cuba and the CDR, affirming the admiration of the Cuban people at the resilient example of Vietnamese people in the past struggle for national liberation and national development at present.

He said he believed that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, headed by General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, the Vietnamese people would achieve many greater achievements, for further development in the future. — VNS