Port of Champlain CBP Officers Discover Stolen Vehicle Valued at More Than $100,000

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Champlain Port of Entry recovered a stolen Mercedes-Benz.

Yesterday, CBP officers encountered a 22-year-old United States citizen who was operating a 2021 Mercedes-Benz S580 passenger vehicle that was denied entry into Canada by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). The U.S. citizen indicated to officers that he was attempting to go to Montreal, Canada but was refused entry due to a lack of appropriate administrative documentation. Subsequently, CBP officers then sent the driver and vehicle to the secondary inspection area to further examine the vehicle and validity of the affixed documentation.

During the secondary examination, CBP officers located the original Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) assigned to vehicle and identified it to be a 2021 Mercedes-Benz. However, the vehicle had been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) by law enforcement in New Jersey, as a stolen vehicle. Due to the year, make and model of the vehicle it was determined that the vehicle’s estimated value was more than $100,000.

“Our CBP Officers continue to play a critical role in uncovering illegal activity at the border,” said Port Director Steve Bronson. “Their training, skill set and experience, along with strong working relations with our local law enforcement partners, help to keep criminal elements out of our communities.”

After processing by CBP officers, the driver and vehicle were turned over to the New York State Police and the male USC was charged with Felony Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.

