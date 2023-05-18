In 2024 Recruiting for Good Will Reward Kids on The Sweetest Gigs Travel Rewards
Starting in 2024, Recruiting for Good is hiring 10 talented kids to work On 'The Sweetest Gigs' and Rewarding Trips. www.KidsEarnTravel.com
In 2024, we're hiring 10 talented kids for our exclusive sweet gig to earn travel saving rewards!"SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good; "How does Recruiting for Good prepare kids for life? By creating a meaningful work program 'The Sweetest Gigs' for talented kids that teach sweet skills, success habits, and positive values!"
In 2024, Recruiting for Good is launching exclusive gig for kids to earn travel saving rewards.
How Grandparents & Parents Help Their Kids Land The Sweet Gig?
Participate in Recruiting for Good’s Referral Program
1. Simply, introduce Recruiting for Good to a company executive (CEO, CFO, or VP HR) you personally know.
2. When Recruiting for Good gets retained for a search; we help the company find a talented professional.
3. Recruiting for Good, then earns a finder's fee to fund The Sweetest Gig for Kids to earn travel saving rewards.
Carlos Cymerman, adds "Every month, a kid will work 'On a Sweet Gig' to earn $500 travel saving reward. Kids that complete 5 Sweet Gigs; will earn $2500 travel saving reward!"
About
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
