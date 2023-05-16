Immigrant Workers, Know Your Rights!

Ensuring that Immigrant Workers in Boston know their rights and how to exercise them.

Did you know that employers cannot pay you less than $15 per hour in Massachusetts?

Did you know that your employer must pay you for all hours you work?

Did you know that it is illegal for your employer to retaliate against you for reporting unsafe conditions or wage theft?

Did you know that all workers have labor rights, regardless of immigration status?

In light of recent charges of worker abuse, the Office of Labor Compliance and Worker Protections partnered with the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Advancement and local worker centers, the Brazilian Worker Center, the Chinese Progressive Association, the MassCOSH Immigrant Worker Center, and the Matahari Womens’ Worker Center to host an Immigrant Worker Know Your Rights Webinar. Representatives from Greater Boston Legal Services, the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office, OSHA, and the U.S. Department of Labor shared presentations and answered constituent questions in five languages.

Those interested can view recordings of the webinar in English, Spanish, Haitian Creole and Brazilian Portuguese. The powerpoint presentation is available here.

Learn more about workers rights at boston.gov/workers-rights.

Learn more about our partners at the Mayor's Office for Immigrant Advancement at boston.gov/immigrants.