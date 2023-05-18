MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, May 8, 2023, to Monday, May 15, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, May 8, 2023, through Monday, May 15, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 52 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, May 8, 2023

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-071-949

A Taurus 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-072-299

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Melvin Williams, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-072-479

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

A Winchester Breach 101 20 gauge shotgun, two Kimber Custom TLE/RL II .45 caliber handguns, an Ithaca 37 Featherlight 12 gauge shotgun, a Sig Sauer P-238 .380 caliber handgun, a Kimber Warrior II .45 caliber handgun, and a Browning Arms 12 20 gauge shotgun were recovered in the 1800 block of 15th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-072-849

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Resisting Arrest, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-072-883

A Mitchell 9108-G 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-072-911

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1400 block of Cedar Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-072-975

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Mellon Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Asheile Foster, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-073-351

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 400 block of E Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old James Jhani Lassiter, of Northeast, D.C., Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-073-471

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Decatur Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-073-527

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Muhammed Lateef, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-073-529

Thursday, May 11, 2023

A Ruger P-97 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of 50th Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Gregory Tutson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-074-139

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 600 block of F Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Greggory Sinclaire Dorsey, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Fugitive from Justice, Parole Violation (Warrant), National Firearms Act, Distribution of a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-074-152

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 44th Street and Grant Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Steventh Vondell Logan, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Felon in Possession. CCN: 23-074-158

A Springfield Armory XDS-9 9mm caliber handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 4700 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 28-year-old Dwayne Lamont Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., 30-year-old Trimeka Maria Vela, of Southeast, D.C., and 32-year-old Damon Delonte Johnson, Sr., of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-074-263

Friday, May 12, 2023

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun and a .45 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 3300 block of Idaho Road, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old Robert Lee Hart, III, of Hyattsville, MD, and 15-year-old male juvenile, of Fort Washington, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Curfew Violation, Unlawful Possession of Contraband, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-074-333

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of Benning Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-074-544

A Beretta 92F 9mm caliber handgun and a Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 300 block of 50th Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-074-579

A Kel-tec .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Varney Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-074-585

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Foote Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-074-670

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Varney Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-074-726

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3600 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Terry Devon Cook, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-074-814

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Kyiel Kearney, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Fugitive from Justice, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-074-869

A SCCY Industries 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Evarts Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-074-879

Saturday, May 13, 2023

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Adrian Andre Vinson, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-075-051

A .45 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of M Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Dirk Marquis Easton, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Felon in Possession, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-075-054

A Glock 35 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 900 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 31-year-old Tyron Anthony Hines, of Southwest, D.C., and 28-year-old Garrick D. Richardson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-075-082

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Fifth Street and K Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-075-222

A .45 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of 3rd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Byron Matthews, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Assault on a Police Officer while Armed, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-075-293

Sunday, May 14, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of 13th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Jaqiah Johnson, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-075-524

A Glock 31 .357 caliber handgun and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1700 block of De Sales Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Joseph Lavon Crawford, II, of Greenbelt, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-075-612

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Jarel Walker, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 23-075-701

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Nazarie Carmichael, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-075-863

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-075-910

A Zigana Tisas PX-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Rayquan Anthony-Amir White, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-075-947

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Raymond Labar Felder, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Assault on a Police Officer, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-075-949

A Ruger P-89 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5500 block of Eighth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Gregory Nicholas Lomax, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-075-957

A Smith & Wesson M&P M2.0 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of 11th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-076-052

Monday, May 15, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. CCN: 23-076-073

A Smith & Wesson FN57 5.7x28 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of 53rd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Tony Brown, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-076-550

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of First Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Arvin Carsell Wade, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Simple Assault, Assault on a Police Officer, and Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person. CCN: 23-076-752

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###