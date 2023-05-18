DYOR: Revolutionizing Crypto Education and Empowering the Community

DYOR is an innovative crypto token that aims to empower and educate individuals in the ever-evolving cryptocurrency space.

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cryptocurrency space is constantly evolving, and the need for reliable information and education has never been more crucial. Introducing DYOR, an innovative crypto project aimed at empowering individuals to make informed decisions through independent research. DYOR is not just a token; it is a community-driven initiative that rewards its members and fosters an engaged network of holders.



DYOR, short for "Do Your Own Research," embodies the ancient wisdom of crypto investing while infusing it with a fun and accessible digital token. Trusting others is nice, but doing your own research is priceless, and DYOR Token serves as the compass on your crypto journey.

At the heart of DYOR is a platform designed to facilitate in-depth, independent research. By promoting education and inclusivity, the project aims to empower individuals to navigate the dynamic cryptocurrency sector with confidence. The platform's resources and tools will enable users to access valuable information, market analysis, and expert insights to make well-informed decisions.

DYOR has quickly gained traction since its launch, amassing over 1700 holders in less than a week. This rapid growth is a testament to the project's vision and the dedication of its diligent team of six. These team members have been working tirelessly to drive the DYOR project forward and create a robust ecosystem.

As a community-oriented project, DYOR rewards its members through various means. Holders will enjoy community $DYOR rewards, exclusive NFT drops, and other distinct NFT perks. By actively fostering an engaged and knowledgeable network, DYOR aims to create a strong community united by a shared passion for crypto education.

To expand its reach and impact, DYOR is actively forming strategic partnerships with exchanges and other projects. By establishing an interconnected ecosystem of blockchain and cryptocurrency entities, DYOR aims to create a collaborative environment that drives growth and innovation.

DYOR takes pride in its commitment to transparency and integrity. Ownership has been renounced, and LP tokens have been burnt, ensuring a rug-proof project. The team understands the frustration caused by developers pulling liquidity and jeopardizing investors' hard-earned money. In contrast, DYOR pledges to provide meaningful utility that enhances holder satisfaction, creating a safe and trustworthy space for crypto enthusiasts.

Tokenomics

Token name: DYOR Token

Token symbol: $DYOR

Network: Ethereum (ERC-20)

Total Supply: 6,900,000,000,000

The total supply is distributed in the following way:

Presale Token Allocation: 45%

LP Token Allocation: 35%

Team Token Allocation: 10%

Marketing Token Allocation: 10%

Join the DYOR community today and become part of a movement that promotes education, inclusivity, and growth in the crypto world. Visit the project's official website at https://www.dyor.global/ to learn more and start your DYOR journey.

About DYOR

DYOR is an innovative crypto token that aims to empower and educate individuals in the ever-evolving cryptocurrency space. Through its platform, DYOR facilitates in-depth, independent research, enabling users to make informed decisions. The project rewards its community members and actively fosters an engaged network of holders. DYOR is committed to promoting education, inclusivity, and growth in the crypto world.

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Uniswap | DEXTools | CoinGecko

###

DYOR Token

info@dyor.global

https://www.dyor.global/

Disclaimer:

This announcement is not directed at any investors or potential investors, and does not constitute an offer to sell — or a solicitation of an offer to buy — any securities, and may not be used or relied upon in evaluating the merits of any investment. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects and/or opinions expressed in this release are subject to change without notice. The contents in here should not be construed as or relied upon in any manner as investment, legal, tax, or other advice.





