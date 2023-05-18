Dynamic Marketing Inc Sponsors the 29th Annual Sunburst Tournament, Supporting Community Sports
We are very excited to sponsor the 29th Annual Sunburst Tournament with our business partners Whirlpool and Top Line Appliance Center and participate in promoting youth sports within our community”HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamic Marketing Inc (DMI), an appliances buying group co-op business, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 29th Annual Sunburst Tournament. The tournament, hosted by WWPSA (West Windsor-Plainsboro Soccer Association), will bring together over 200 soccer teams from the local area on June 3-4. With over 4,000 participants and thousands of spectators, the event will occur on four West Windsor field sites.

DMI's ongoing support in community initiatives now includes sponsoring the 29th Annual Sunburst Tournament. By doing so, DMI aims to contribute to the growth and development of youth sports in the local area. The tournament is a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills, build camaraderie, and foster a love for the game.
Joining DMI, Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, constantly pursuing improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Amana, JennAir, Yummly, and InSinkErator. Whirlpool is a proud partner of DMI, and both companies work together to support youth sports. https://www.whirlpoolcorp.com/
And also joining the sponsorship is one of DMI's long-time members, Top Line Appliance Center, a full-service appliance business carrying all major brands and models for over 40 years, providing builders and consumers with the lowest pricing and best service in New Jersey. https://www.facebook.com/ToplineAppliance/
"We are very excited to sponsor the 29th Annual Sunburst Tournament with our business partners Whirlpool and Top Line Appliance Center and participate in promoting youth sports within our community," said Alan Joskowicz, Executive Director of Dynamic Marketing Inc. "At Dynamic Marketing, we support initiatives that unite people and encourage active lifestyles. We are excited to witness the talent and dedication of the participating teams and wish them all the best in their endeavors."
Dynamic Marketing Inc encourages everyone in the community to come out and enjoy the exciting matches at the Sunburst Tournament. The event promises a vibrant atmosphere with thrilling soccer action for players and spectators alike.
Event Details: Date: June 3-4 Location: West Windsor (four field sites). Please visit https://tinyurl.com/29thSunburst2023 for more information about the Sunburst Tournament.
About Dynamic Marketing Inc: Dynamic Marketing Inc (DMI) is a private co-op business serving its members since 1957. Founded in Brooklyn, New York, and located in Hamilton Township, NJ, DMI specializes in purchasing consumer electronics and appliances at wholesale prices and making them available to its members for resale. This unique model enables DMI members to compete with major appliance and electronics retailers in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Connecticut.
