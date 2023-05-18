Submit Release
New signal will be active on I-80 off-ramp at Front Street

Evanston, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Advanced Electrical Contracting, Inc., will be turning on the new, permanent signal at the Interstate 80 eastbound off-ramp onto Front Street in Evanston on Wednesday, May 24.  The signal will be fully active until Labor Day, Sept. 4. 

During the summer season, the signal will be fully actuated with red-yellow-green operations.  In the off season, the signal will remain in flash operations, with a flashing red for the off-ramp interstate traffic and flashing yellow for Front Street traffic.

Although the signal will be active, construction work will still be underway as crews finish concrete work on the sidewalks and ADA ramps, as well as other miscellaneous work.

In the past, WYDOT had utilized a temporary signal to address summertime congestion issues at the off-ramp until the permanent signal was constructed.  Previous investigation by WYDOT showed an issue with summer weekend/holiday traffic backing up onto the interstate, especially recreational trailers and motorhomes, trying to turn left off the off-ramp. 

WYDOT technicians will be on-call and monitoring the intersection all summer.  The project completion date is set for Oct. 31, 2023. 

 

Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put your phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures.  For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info. 

