First Lady Abbott Raises Awareness For Williamson County Children’s Advocacy Center

May 17, 2023 | Austin, Texas

First Lady Cecilia Abbott last night raised awareness and rallied support for the Williamson County Children’s Advocacy Center (WCCAC) during its “Power of Us” campaign reception in Georgetown.



“It is a privilege to be here this evening to help recognize the Williamson County Children’s Advocacy Center and the Power of Us campaign in support of their expanded facility,” said First Lady Abbott. “Children Advocacy Centers across Texas, like this one here in Williamson County, do incredible work to ensure our children have the brightest futures possible. We really are one family, and when we put our children first, we see lives changed and lives saved. Together, we can ensure every child has the opportunity to live a life worthy of their immense promise.”



During her remarks, the First Lady applauded the Williamson County community and WCCAC's collaborative efforts to expand their child advocacy facility to continue meeting the growing needs of children who have experienced abuse, violence, and exploitation.



Since 1997, WCCAC has provided a welcoming, child-friendly, and safe place for children and their families to share their experiences of abuse. WCCAC’s “Power of Us” is a comprehensive multimillion-dollar campaign to expand programs and physical space and to build a stabilizing endowment to meet the future needs of vulnerable Texas children.



