Governor Abbott Announces Over $7.7 Million In Career Training Grants To Coastal Bend Schools

TEXAS, May 17 - May 17, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced 17 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling more than $7.7 million have been awarded to 12 Coastal Bend-area educational institutions by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). The JET grants will support career and technical education (CTE) training programs by helping the schools purchase and install equipment to train initially more than 1,700 students for high-demand occupations.

“The State of Texas continues to be able to provide the resources and training needed for our highly skilled, diverse workforce to excel and support our state’s booming economy thanks to grants like these,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Workforce Commission and Texas' strong educational institutions for working together to ensure Texas students are set for success with thriving careers in high-demand industries. The future of Texas remains bright because of today’s talented students.”

“Career and technical education programs supported through JET grants provide students with the skilled training they need for in-demand jobs while learning to use the same types of equipment they will find on the job,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “This is an exciting day for Texas and Coastal Bend communities as we celebrate their success and future opportunities.”

TWC Chairman Daniel presented the awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials, school staff, and CTE students at Del Mar College’s Oso Creek Campus.

The 17 JET grants include:

Alice Independent School District (ISD): a $216,716 grant to purchase and install equipment to initially train 126 students as nurses, with additional students to be trained in the future in partnership with Coastal Bend College

a $216,716 grant to purchase and install equipment to initially train 126 students as nurses, with additional students to be trained in the future in partnership with Coastal Bend College Aransas Pass ISD: two grants in partnership with Del Mar College: $705,255 to purchase and install equipment to train an initial 99 physician assistants $712,500 for equipment to train an initial 52 students in welding professions

two grants in partnership with Del Mar College: Aransas County ISD: a $657,089 grant to train an initial 88 students as pilots of water vessels in partnership with Del Mar College

a $657,089 grant to train an initial 88 students as pilots of water vessels in partnership with Del Mar College Bloomington ISD: a $54,806 grant to initially train 30 students as chefs in partnership with Victoria College

a $54,806 grant to initially train 30 students as chefs in partnership with Victoria College Brooks County ISD: three grants: $712,500 for equipment to train an initial 126 students in welding in partnership with Del Mar College $301,406 for equipment to train an initial 126 students in nursing in partnership with Del Mar College $192,182 for equipment to train an initial 126 students in HVAC installation in partnership with Lamar Institute of Technology

three grants: Coastal Bend College: a $333,352 grant for equipment to train an initial 80 students in nursing

a $333,352 grant for equipment to train an initial 80 students in nursing Corpus Christi ISD: a $389,253 grant for equipment to train an initial 65 students as pilots of water vessels in partnership with Del Mar College

a $389,253 grant for equipment to train an initial 65 students as pilots of water vessels in partnership with Del Mar College Gregory-Portland ISD: a $164,554 grant for equipment to train an initial 100 students in welding in partnership with Del Mar College

a $164,554 grant for equipment to train an initial 100 students in welding in partnership with Del Mar College Skidmore-Tynan ISD: a $509,101 grant for equipment to train an initial 65 students in welding in partnership with Del Mar College.

a $509,101 grant for equipment to train an initial 65 students in welding in partnership with Del Mar College. Tuloso-Midway ISD: two grants: $712,500 for equipment to train an initial 225 students as medical assistants in partnership with Del Mar College $687,738 for equipment to train an initial 152 students in welding in partnership with Del Mar College

two grants: West Oso ISD: a $90,108 grant for equipment to train an initial 130 students as radiologic technicians in partnership with Del Mar College

a $90,108 grant for equipment to train an initial 130 students as radiologic technicians in partnership with Del Mar College Woodsboro ISD: two grants: $682,237 for equipment to train an initial 76 students as medical assistants in partnership with Del Mar College $665,394 for equipment to train an initial 76 students in welding in partnership with Del Mar College

two grants:

Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for the public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

