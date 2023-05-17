Private sector construction and real estate transactions for the 1st quarter of 2023

MACAU, May 17 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 1,207 building units and parking spaces were purchased and sold in the first quarter of 2023 as per Stamp Duty record, and the total value of transactions was MOP6.93 billion, up by 14.8% and 17.5% respectively quarter-to-quarter. Purchase and sale of residential units increased by 199 quarter-to-quarter to 848 units, and the total value went up by 33.8% to MOP5.59 billion. Number of existing residential units transacted (843 units) grew by 33.8% and the transaction value (MOP5.57 billion) swelled by 37.2%. Moreover, transaction volume (5 units) and value (MOP 27 million) of pre-sale residential units declined by 73.7% and 78.2% respectively quarter-to-quarter.

With respect to the average price per square metre of usable area, the overall average price of residential units increased by 2.6% quarter-to-quarter to MOP93,351 in the first quarter; the average prices of those in Taipa (MOP95,525) and Coloane (MOP98,844) rose by 8.1% and 6.2% respectively, while the price of those in the Macao Peninsula (MOP91,679) fell by 0.6%. Meanwhile, the average price per square metre of existing residential units went up by 3.1% quarter-to-quarter to MOP93,230. The transacted units were mainly in Baixa da Taipa (181 units), NATAP (102 units) and Areia Preta & Iao Hon (61 units), and the respective average prices per square metre were MOP95,876, MOP107,518 and MOP90,736. As regards pre-sale residential units, the average price per square metre dipped by 8.2% quarter-to-quarter to MOP126,763.

The average price per square metre of usable area of industrial units increased by 5.9% quarter-to-quarter to MOP50,198, while that of office units went down by 15.7% to MOP85,499.

As regards construction in the private sector, there were 6,582 residential units in the design stage, 2,205 under construction and 49 under inspection as at the end of the first quarter. During the quarter, 129 residential units were issued the licence of use and all of them were situated in the Macao Peninsula; studio flats and one-bedroom units accounted for 65.9% and 20.9% of the total respectively. Meanwhile, 35 residential units were issued the construction permit and all of them were located in the Macao Peninsula; studio flats comprised 97.1% of the total.