Gov. Henry McMaster Appoints Brian Gaines as Comptroller General

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster has issued Executive Order 2023-12, appointing S.C. Department of Administration Executive Budget Director Brian Gaines as the state’s next Comptroller General. Gaines has served in state government for over 16 years where he has held numerous leadership roles in finance at the Department of Employment and Workforce, the Budget and Control Board, and the Department of Administration.

"Mr. Gaines is highly respected by the leadership of the General Assembly, state agency directors, and myself," said Governor McMaster. "His expertise on the budgeting process and experience in state government will allow him to provide a fresh perspective to the Comptroller General's Office while at the same time allowing for a smooth transition."

As Executive Budget Director, Gaines leads a team of over a dozen finance and budget analysts that are responsible for the development and oversight of the state budget, starting the governor's executive budget, and overseeing the annual accountability report process for state agencies. The office also oversees the state's permanent improvement projects.

Gaines, 41, resides in Richland County. He is a graduate of the University of South Carolina, holds his master's degree in public administration, and has earned a certified public manager credential. A copy of his resume and headshot can be found here.

Gaines will serve as Comptroller General until the General Assembly elects a successor or a successor otherwise qualifies as provided by law.

The appointment follows the April 30 resignation of former Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom. Governor McMaster accepted Eckstrom's resignation in a March 23 letter.