Alliance Memory Bolsters Presence in Asia with Appointment of Linus Park as Country Manager for Korea

/EIN News/ -- KIRKLAND, Wash., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced that it has strengthened its market presence in Asia with the appointment of Linus Park as the company’s country manager for Korea. In his new role, he will work closely with Alliance Memory’s distribution partners to expand the company’s sales coverage in the country.



Mr. Park brings extensive experience in the semiconductor industry to Alliance Memory. He comes to the company from Selko Electronics, an exclusive representative for leading manufacturers of semiconductors and electro-mechanical components. As a sales representative, he was responsible for increasing the company’s market share in Korea with the addition of several manufacturers to its line card, including Alliance Semiconductor. Previously, Mr. Park served as a sales engineer for Telcom Semiconductor and Liteon Korea. He began his career as a network system developer at the Korea Telecom Research Institute and holds an electronics engineering degree from Dankook University.

“Having worked closely with Linus as both a sales rep for Alliance Semiconductor and a distributor for Alliance Memory, I know that his knowledge of the Korean market is second to none,” said David Bagby, president and CEO of Alliance Memory. “Combined with his familiarity with our line-up of memory solutions, there is no one better suited to lead our efforts in the country. I’m thrilled to welcome him to the Alliance team.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to join Alliance Memory, especially at a time when the memory market is changing so significantly,” said Mr. Park. “The company has more than kept up with the shifting landscape, introducing a wide range of new products and industry partnerships over the last few years. I’m looking forward to contributing to Alliance Memory’s success by supporting its growing customer base in Korea.”

Mr. Park is based in Seoul and reports to Mr. Bagby. He can be reached at Linus@alliancememory.com.

About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 8GB. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.

