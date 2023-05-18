Galloway’s Groundbreaking New Book, Bridge to Excellence, Now Available in All Formats on Amazon

Bridge to Excellence ebook

Disrupt current thinking within your leadership team with advanced thinking on what it takes to achieve and sustain excellence within performance and culture.

regardless of how well the organization is performing, continuous improvement is always possible” — Shawn Galloway

HOUSTON, TX, USA, May 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Shawn Galloway, best-selling author and CEO of ProAct Safety, announces his seventh book, Bridge to Excellence: Building Capacity for Sustainable Performance , is available for order on Amazon in paperback, Kindle and audiobook formats. The book was released on May 16th and appeared on Amazon’s best seller list the very next day.About the book:Since 2008, the Bridge to Excellence model has been leveraged to help thousands of leaders discuss how to achieve and repeat great organizational results, know precisely what is creating the results, develop confidence in the system capacity to prevent undesirable outcomes and recover when they do occur, and to create an organizational culture dedicated to this pursuit, with a shared mindset that regardless of how well the organization is performing, continuous improvement is always possible.Throughout the book, you will gain insights directly from senior leaders across many industries: AQRA Group, Buckeye Partners, LP, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, Cardinal FG, CertainTeed, CF Industries, ChampionX, East Dubuque Nitrogen Fertilizers, Essity Operations France, Ethostory, Fernelius and Simon, GATX, Georgia Power, Hess Corporation, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Shaw Industries, ShowBox Exhibits, Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods, and the US Navy.As you’ll learn, every organization has a Bridge, whether you know it or not, whether you utilize it or not. The question is, does your Bridge take your organization across the roiling rivers of competition, technological change, evolving customer preferences, workforce changes, supply chain disruptions, pandemics, regulation, and more? Does it carry you over all of this to the goal of Sustainable Excellence, or does it take you somewhere else? Discover how to build and maintain the capacity for sustained performance and sustained excellence.To order your copy, visit www.BridgeToExcellenceBook.com ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAYShawn M. Galloway is CEO of the global consultancy, ProAct Safety. His consulting clients include most of the best safety-performing organizations within every major industry. Shawn is a trusted advisor, professional speaker, and author of several bestselling books on safety strategy, culture, leadership, and Behavior-Based Safety. He is a monthly columnist for several magazines and one of the most prolific contributors in the industry, having also authored over 700 podcasts, 300 articles and blogs, and 100 videos. Shawn has received awards and recognition for his significant contributions from the American Society of Safety Professionals, National Safety Council’s Top 40 Rising Stars and Top Ten Speakers, EHS Today Magazine’s 50 People Who Most Influenced EHS, ISHN Magazine’s POWER 101 – Leaders of the EHS World and their newest list: 50 Leaders for Today and Tomorrow, Pro-Sapien’s list of The Top 11 Health and Safety Influencers and is an Avetta Distinguished Fellow. Read more about him and his work at www.ShawnGalloway.com ABOUT PROACT SAFETYProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and employee engagement projects in every major industry worldwide. Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com

