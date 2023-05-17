Province Highlights Work To Address Sexual Violence

CANADA, May 17 - Released on May 17, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan has declared May 15 to 20 as Sexual Violence Awareness Week in Saskatchewan.

In 2023-24, the Ministries of Justice and Attorney General and Corrections, Policing and Public Safety are providing $1.9 million to community-based organizations in the province to support survivors of sexual violence. These community partners provide a variety of services, including counselling, public education, support groups, transportation, and in-person support during medical and legal appointments.

This is part of a total investment of $27.5 million this year by the Government of Saskatchewan in interpersonal violence supports and services. It includes $150,000 to Hope Restored, which offers public education and services to victims of human trafficking, and $876,000 in operational funding over three years to support second stage housing, including intervention and counselling services, for women and their children leaving interpersonal violence and abuse.

Additionally, government recently invested $25,000 to expand the Victim Advocate Case Review (VACR) program to Moose Jaw and Prince Albert. The VACR program allows community experts to collaborate with police agencies on closed sexual violence files.

“Our government is committed to working with our community partners and investing in targeted initiatives that improve responses to sexual violence and prevent it from happening in the first place," Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said.

"This is a complex issue that requires both awareness and action,” Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Office Laura Ross said. “It is important for all individuals impacted by sexual violence to feel heard and supported. Sexual Violence Awareness Week encourages people to talk about the issue, and that is an important step as we work toward ending all forms of interpersonal violence and abuse.”

Additional information on supports and services for survivors of sexual violence can be found at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/justice-crime-and-the-law/victims-of-crime-and-abuse/sexual-violence-information-and-support.

To learn more about VACR, please see https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2023/march/20/victim-advocate-case-review-program-expands-to-moose-jaw-and-prince-albert.

