Capital Projects Progressing Thanks To Largest Infrastructure Investment In Saskatchewan History

CANADA, May 17 - Released on May 17, 2023

Work is underway on projects across Saskatchewan, through the Government of Saskatchewan's record $3.7 billion capital plan. Executive government ministries are investing $1.7 billion in infrastructure this year, including $337.6 million in health care capital, $152.3 million in education projects, $58.9 million in post-secondary capital, $442.9 million in transportation infrastructure, $348.1 million in transfers to municipalities to support infrastructure projects, and $338.0 million to support government services infrastructure.

"We are planning, designing and building more projects than ever through the largest infrastructure investment in history as part of this year's budget," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Lori Carr said. "This year's record investment of $3.7 billion and a projected investment of nearly $15.2 billion over the next four years puts us ahead of our growth plan goals and supports growth that works for everyone."

In Saskatoon, PCL Construction Management Inc., originally founded in Stoughton, has completed the new Urban Camp at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre, which is now open and operational. PCL crews are also hard at work on the Saskatoon Remand Centre Expansion, which is approximately 18 per cent complete with the facility expected to be ready for operations in June 2025. Other projects nearing completion include 15 education infrastructure stimulus maintenance projects at schools in Aberdeen, Allan, Clavet, Delisle, Gravelbourg, Hague, Hepburn, Harris, Langham, Meadow Lake, Saskatoon, Swift Current, Tisdale, Yorkton and emergency LED lighting upgrades at all Horizon School Division facilities as well as a 32-bed Nursing Simulation Lab Expansion at Saskatchewan Polytechnic to support the province's Health Human Resources Action Plan.

Several major health, education and post-secondary projects are already under construction or in the early works stage across the province, including:

Early works and site preparation for the La Ronge Long-Term Care Centre project where crews from Broda Construction have been removing muskeg and getting the site ready for future construction once a team has been selected;

Early construction and site preparation for the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital Expansion and Redevelopment project, including geotechnical drilling, utility work and building a new parking lot to replace parking that will be lost in the construction of the new tower. This work is being led by PCL Construction Management;

Significant progress on the construction of the new Urgent Care Centre in Regina, where Graham Construction crews have surpassed the 50 per cent construction completion mark;

The Weyburn General Hospital project where crews are mobilizing with ground to be broken in the coming weeks;

A new K-12 school in Blaine Lake to replace the community's existing composite school. The new school is expected to be completed by September 2023, and is being built by Graham Construction;

A new K-12 school in Carrot River to consolidate and replace the community's existing elementary and high schools. The new school is expected to be open in 2024 and is being built by Saskatchewan-based Wright Construction Western Inc.;

A new elementary school in La Loche to replace Ducharme Elementary School. The new school is expected to open in September 2025 and is being built by Wright Construction Western Inc.;

A significant expansion and upgrade of Holy Rosary High School in Lloydminster. Saskatoon-based Quorex Construction has completed a new two-story addition and a practical arts addition, and expect to complete a resource centre addition in September;

The expansion and renovation of Lloydminster Comprehensive High School, expected to be completed in November by Quorex Construction;

The expansion and renovation of John Paul II Collegiate in North Battleford, where Saskatchewan-based Hipperson Construction expects to complete construction this winter;

The replacement and consolidation of Argyle School and Ecole St. Pius X School in Regina; the Argyle section is complete; students have moved in and Quorex Construction expects to complete construction this fall; and

Renovation of Yorkton Regional High School, which Regina-based Westridge Construction expects to complete this fall.

Upgrades and updates to the trade corridors at the Saskatchewan Polytechnic campus in Moose Jaw; and

Electrical and mechanical infrastructure upgrades at the University of Saskatchewan's Preston Substation, Engineering Building, Murray Building and Marquis Hall in Saskatoon.

Construction is expected to begin later this fiscal year on even more projects, including:

A new long-term care centre in Grenfell;

A new parkade at Regina General Hospital;

The new long-term care centre in La Ronge where work has been underway to get the site ready for full construction activity expected to begin this summer;

A new K-12 school in Lanigan to consolidate and replace the community's existing elementary and high schools, to be built by Quorex Construction;

A new joint-use elementary school to consolidate and replace Sacred Heart, St. Mary, Empire and Westmount schools in Moose Jaw;

A new elementary school to consolidate and replace Imperial Community School, McDermid Community School, St. Michael Community School and St. Peter Community School in north Regina,

A new elementary school in Saskatoon to consolidate and replace King George, Princess Alexandra and Pleasant Hill elementary schools in Saskatoon;

A new elementary school to replace the existing St. Frances Cree Immersion school in Saskatoon;

A new Francophone school in Regina, part of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Saskatchewan and the Conseil des Ecoles fransaskoises;

Renovation of the University of Saskatchewan Dental Clinic in Saskatoon;

Expansion of Carlton Trail Regional College's Trade Shop in Humboldt;

Many other projects are also in the planning, design and procurement phases including:

A new Urgent Care Centre in Saskatoon, being developed in partnership with Ahtahkakoop Cree Developments, with a preferred site identified at the current location of Pleasant Hill School;

A new specialized long-term care centre which will be built in Regina, while standard beds are currently being procured through for-profit and non-profit sectors in Regina;

New long-term care centres in Estevan and Watson;

Intensive Care Unit Expansion at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon and Battleford Union Hospital in North Battleford;

The Saskatchewan Cancer Society Saskatoon Cancer Patient Lodge project;

Rosthern Hospital, Battlefords District Care Centre and St. Anthony's Hospital in Esterhazy through $2.6 million in new funding in this year's Budget;

Yorkton Regional Health Centre;

A new joint-use elementary school which will be located at the corner of Gordon Road and Campbell Street in the Harbour Landing West neighbourhood in Regina;

Permanent simulation lab spaces for Saskatchewan Polytechnic in Regina to support the Health Human Resources Action Plan; and

The Saskatchewan Polytechnic Saskatoon Campus Renewal Project; and

Capital projects are planned for The Battlefords, Blackstrap, Buffalo Pound, Candle Lake, Crooked Lake, Cypress Hills, Danielson, Douglas, Duck Mountain, Echo Valley, Great Blue Heron, Makwa Lake, Meadow Lake, Moose Mountain, Narrow Hills, Rowan's Ravine and Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Parks to improve visitor experience.

