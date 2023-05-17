Construction Company Fined $30,000 for Serious Worker Injury

CANADA, May 17 - Released on May 17, 2023

On May 3, 2023, D'Amani Stucco Solutions Inc. pleaded guilty in Saskatoon Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996.

The company was fined for contravening clause 12(a) of the regulations (being an employer, fail to comply with the duties of an employer at a place of employment including the provision and maintenance of a plant, systems of work and working environments that ensure, as far as is reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of the employer's workers, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

As a result, the Court imposed a fine of $21,428.57 with a $8,571.43 surcharge, for a total amount of $30,000.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on October 16, 2020 in Saskatoon when a worker suffered serious injuries when they fell over four metres while assisting in the installation of a tarp over a scaffold.

Employers are required to provide safe and healthy workplaces, and must provide information, training and experience necessary for employees to perform their jobs safely. For more information about workplace health and safety training and resources, visit www.worksafesask.ca or contact an industry safety association.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, inspections and prosecutions.

