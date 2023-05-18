Fraser Allport, Fiduciary, offers his Special Report : Retirement Planning for Law Enforcement, EMS, and Firefighters.
All Knowledge comes from Experience. ”DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraser Allport, Fiduciary, offers his Special Report : Retirement Planning for Law Enforcement, EMS, and Firefighters.
Preparing for retirement and attaining financial security is not an easy task for anyone, but Firefighters, EMS, and Law Enforcement face more hardships than most : They have shorter Careers, more stress, and their wages often lag the annual inflation rate. Many often go for years with no pay raises at all.
Another obstacles facing these Groups is having a shorter life expectancy.
That makes Retirement Planning more difficult for them as well as their Family.
Understanding the financial obstacles that these Groups face is an important step in helping them obtain a secure financial retirement.
Fraser Allport, a Fiduciary and Certified Estate Planner, has been working with Firefighters, EMS, and Law Enforcement since 1982.
Fraser is a Trusted Authority for Law Enforcement, EMS, and Firefighters. Fraser understands their unique challenges and needs.
Fraser offers his Special Report :
“ Retirement Planning for Law Enforcement, EMS, and Firefighters. ”
Schedule a Complimentary Retirement Consultation with Fraser Allport today at www.calendly.com/fiduciaryadvisor, or simply call him at 386.882.6256.
The hardest part of any task in Life is simply starting it.
And the hardest part of starting a Retirement Plan is to simply call a Financial Professional.
Just Getting Started with a Retirement Planning relieves a person's apprehension and tension about the process.
Starting always makes a person feel better : They are on their way !
Procrastination is the # 1 problem when it comes to building a successful Retirement Plan.
Retirement does not just happen by accident, or by itself. It is not a given that one can retire.
Planning is a verb. Retirement Planning requires Action.
Time is Money, and Time does not come back. Start your Retirement Plan today.
A person need not work until their Death.
Fraser Allport also helps Law Enforcement, EMS, and Firefighters understand which Social Security benefits they are eligible to receive: their own Benefit, a Survivor Benefit, or Spousal, or Divorced ? Fraser helps them understand the rules that apply to them, and when to choose the specific strategies that maximize their specific situation.
Fraser has worked in the 457 Deferred Compensation Plan market for Decades.
Fraser knows the Ins and Outs of 457 Deferred Compensation Plans.
And Experience Matters. That's Fraser.
Fraser is The Advisor that a person keeps for Life.
Fraser is the way that it used to be.
Fraser is the way that it's supposed to be.
See Fraser's Bio', Services, and Educational Workshops, and Schedule a Complimentary Social Security Consultation with Fraser at: www.fraserallport.com
Talk with some of Fraser's Clients. References are available upon request.
Fraser also helps with any other financial questions on a person's mind as well, including Medicare, Income Taxes Portfolio Optimization and Estate Planning. How does one safely and wisely invest their " Nest Egg " upon Retirement?
Fraser practices holistic, integrated Retirement Planning for Teachers. Like a balanced diet ... Fraser builds balanced Retirement Plans.
Think of one's financial Life as a puzzle: All the pieces of a person's Retirement Plan need to fit together into a comprehensive whole.
Fraser builds integrated and holistic Financial Plans for his Clients, like building a balanced Nutritional Plan. It's all about synergy and Balance.
Fraser is a Fiduciary and Certified Estate Planner with 41 Years of Experience.
Fraser can help a person with Retirement and Estate Planning, Income Taxes, Social Security and Medicare.
Fraser specializes in the Florida Retirement System's DROP Program.
Please see Fraser's DROP and Medicare Library at: https://www.fraserallport.com/florida-drop-library/
Fraser can help a person learn more about the various aspects of Florida’s DROP, 403(b), and 457 Deferred Compensation Plan.
Fraser works across all of Florida, and can also work in all 50 States.
As Fraser says ...
If a person gets smart with their Money ...
They will have more of it.
See Fraser's Educational Workshops at https://www.fraserallport.com/my-workshops/
To afford the large and inevitable expenses that a person will spend on medical care in retirement as they age, they should budget accordingly in their Financial Plan. It's logical and an imperative : Don’t forget to factor in Out-of-Pocket Health Care costs when calculating Financial Planning in Retirement.
Fraser Allport, a Fiduciary and Certified Estate Planner, is licensed to assist a person with Medicare, Medicare Advantage Plans, Part D Drug Plans, Home Health Care and Long-Term Care Plans, and Medicare Supplement Plans.
Fraser is also licensed to help a person with their Medicare needs.
Please see Fraser's Library of Medicare articles at https://www.fraserallport.com/medicare-library/
The finishing touch to every good Financial Plan is Estate Planning.
A licensed Fiduciary is legally and ethically obligated to act in a person's Best Interest, and can help navigate the ins and outs of Estate Taxes, Life Insurance, Wills and Trusts, and more. Since 1982, that's what Fraser has been doing for 41 Years. Experience Matters.
Fraser Allport is a Certified Estate Planner ™ , and can help craft a lasting Estate Plan.
When a person dies … They want to Leave A Legacy, not A Mess.
An Estate Plan is about properly and easily passing one's entire Life's work and Assets.
See Fraser's Estate Planning Credentials and Services at : https://nicep.org/profile/fraser-allport-id-908
Fraser Allport is a Fiduciary and Certified Estate Planner ™ with 41 Years of Experience.
Experience Matters.
Fraser is the way that is used to be. Fraser is the way that it's supposed to be.
With 41 Years of Experience ... Fraser is The Advisor that a person keeps for Life.
Fraser's website also has a link to Google Reviews from his Clients.
Read what Fraser's Clients say about their experience with him.
Read Fraser's Client Google Reviews at :
https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-1-d&q=Fraser+Allport#lrd=0x88de6054f6da76b7:0xe1bfd223d960bf29,1,,,%60
The Total Advisor, LLC is an Independent Retirement, Social Security, Medicare, Income Tax, and Estate Planning Firm owned by Fraser Allport. Investment Advisory Services are offered through Coppell Advisory Solutions, LLC, dba Fusion Capital Management, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, transacting business in States where it is registered or excluded from registration. FL. License # A004461.
SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement by the SEC, and does not speak to Advisor’s skill or ability. All investment strategies have the potential for profit or loss
Fraser Allport, Fiduciary
Owner of : THE TOTAL ADVISOR, LLC
41 Years of Service and Excellence.
386-882-6256
FRASER L ALLPORT
THE TOTAL ADVISOR, LLC
+1 386-882-6256
