The Talk Awards Honors Four Businesses for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction
Four businesses stretching across the country recently earned top honors for outstanding customer service and satisfaction.
Our goal is clear — to give consumers an overview of a company’s customer feedback while also helping that business capitalize on its reputation for excellent customer care.”LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From the East Coast to the Midwest to Alaska, four companies were honored again in 2023 by the Talk Awards for providing an unparalleled customer experience.
— Frank Andrews, Director of The Stirling Center
Nestled in a private estate and the rolling hills in Howard County, Md., The Columbia Inn at Peralynna (https://columbiaperalynna.com/) is a boutique hotel unlike any other. Offering a unique blend of chic and elegant style combined with world-class amenities, the inn has earned 13 consecutive Talk Awards for Customer Satisfaction. The hospitality is second to none, always ensuring a pleasurable stay for guests. For more information, visit the inn’s Award Page at https://winner.thetalkawards.com/the-columbia-inn-at-peralynna.
Gold Coast Car Wash (http://www.goldcoast-carwash.com/car-wash.html) in Chicago isn’t your typical car wash. Its traditional wash includes all glass, interior vacuum, and a wipe down of the dash. Additional services, including a full detail, are also available. While customers wait, they are treated to free wi-fi and a coffee shop in the waiting lounge. Excellent service and amenities like these are just some of the reasons Gold Coast Car Wash received its 14th consecutive Talk Award. Visit its Award Page at https://winner.thetalkawards.com/gold-coast-car-wash.
Elite Home Remodeling (https://www.kitchenremodelercolumbusoh.com) of Columbus, Ohio, specializes in a variety remodeling services from kitchens to baths and everything in between. No matter the project, the goal is providing a space that matches each client’s needs and personality. The team at Elite provides superior customer service throughout the entire process from design consultation to timely installation, earning the company 11 straight Talk Awards. Visit its Award Page at https://winner.thetalkawards.com/ELITE-HOME-REMODELING-COLUMBUS-OH-1.
Serving the Anchorage community, Living Stone Home Care (https://www.livingstonehomecareak.com) provides assisted living for individuals with a mental health diagnosis. The staff at Living Stone aids with acts of daily living, including personal care and hygiene, for residents. Every day they offer care with compassion and smiles, earning Living Stone Home Care 13 straight Talk Awards for Customer Satisfaction. Visit its Award Page at https://winner.thetalkawards.com/living-stone-home-care.
The Talk Awards, through its parent company The Stirling Center, calculates customer satisfaction ratings for small and mid-size businesses in a variety of industry segments, honoring those businesses that provide an outstanding customer experience. Winners are based on The Stirling Center’s independent, proprietary research and rating system, which combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those businesses that earn a 4-star or 5-star rating receive an award.
With an abundance of websites dedicated to rating businesses, products and more, many consumers are taking to the Internet to read reviews and do their research before deciding what to buy, where to eat and everything in between. These sites are often free and uncensored, however, so they may not always represent the most accurate picture of a business. By combining all online information into one score, The Stirling Center provides a fairer overview of customer feedback in one place, taking the worry and work out of finding the top consumer-rated businesses across the country.
“Our goal is clear — to give consumers an overview of a company’s customer feedback while also helping that business capitalize on its reputation for excellent customer care to attract new interest and generate new revenue,” says Frank Andrews, Director of The Stirling Center.
About The Stirling Center and The Talk Awards
The Stirling Center was established to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to businesses and consumers alike. Through its companies — The Talk Awards, Pulse of the City News and City Beat News — The Stirling Center calculates customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and helps businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business.
The Stirling Center also provides “customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields wherever it can. The Stirling Center recognizes service excellence wherever it’s found.
The Stirling Center and The Talk Awards are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to www.stirlingcenter.org or www.thetalkawards.com.
Jamie Rawcliffe
The Stirling Center for Excellence
8777124758 ext.
email us here