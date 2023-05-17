The new Russian Ambassador to Turkmenistan presented copies of his credentials

17/05/2023

207

Today, on May 17, 2023, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Turkmenistan Ivan Volynkin.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Russian Ambassador presented copies of his credentials. V.Hajiyev congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to a high diplomatic post and expressed his readiness to provide assistance and support in his activities in his new post.

The diplomats discussed the current agenda of the Turkmen-Russian strategic partnership, which is consistently developing across the entire spectrum of interaction. The parties noted the regular meetings of the Leaders of Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation, during which there is an exchange of views on the most important issues of interstate cooperation.

In this context, the importance of the first official visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Russia on June 10, 2022 was emphasized, within the framework of which a large package of bilateral documents was signed, including the Declaration on deepening strategic partnership.

The development of inter-parliamentary relations was highlighted as an important area of bilateral cooperation.

The productive interaction of Turkmenistan and Russia in the international arena, primarily in the UN, the CIS, as well as within the framework of the "Central Asia - Russia" format, was noted.

Diplomats noted the progressive growth of bilateral trade and economic cooperation. In the context of developing relations in this direction, an important role is assigned to the Turkmen-Russian Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation.

A separate area of active interaction is cooperation with the regions of Russia - the Republic of Tatarstan, St. Petersburg, Astrakhan and Chelyabinsk regions and other subjects of the Russian Federation.

The most important area of bilateral cooperation is cultural and humanitarian interaction. The parties stated the high level of partnership in the field of education, science and culture.