The UN General Assembly, at the initiative of Turkmenistan, proclaimed November 26 as the World Sustainable Transport Day

17/05/2023

The United Nations General Assembly, led by Turkmenistan's initiative, has proclaimed November 26 as World Sustainable Transport Day.

This significant proclamation stems from the inaugural Global Conference on Sustainable Transport held in Ashgabat on November 26, 2016. The resolution endorsing this day was adopted by the UN General Assembly on May 16, 2023, during the 70th plenary meeting of its 77th session.

Presenting the resolution "World Day of Sustainable Transport", the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN, Ambassador Aksoltan Ataeva underlined that the operative part of the resolution mandated the President of the UN General Assembly in cooperation with the Department of Economic and Social Affairs to convene the High-Level Meeting on Sustainable Transport at the UN headquarters in New York during the 78th session of the General Assembly.

Ambassador Ataeva further underlined the importance of sustainable transport in shaping a sustainable future and its integral role in realizing the objectives outlined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The proclamation of World Sustainable Transport Day aims to heighten awareness of the numerous benefits of sustainable transport and mobility. It seeks to promote the adoption of low-emission modes of transport, the utilization of alternative fuels and energy-efficient vehicles, and the enhancement of connectivity at regional and global levels. Additionally, this day will facilitate the systematic examination of best practices and unresolved challenges faced by the international community in attaining a sustainable and reliable global transport system.

The forthcoming high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly will contribute to the implementation of the transport goals set out in the 2030 Agenda, the Paris Agreement, the New Urban Agenda and the Political Declaration of the High-Level Meeting on Improving Global Road Safety.

The resolution “World Sustainable Transport Day” was adopted by consensus with the co-sponsorship of 67 States.