Delta 9 Applauds Manitoba Government on Bill 10 Amendment to Repeal 6% Social Responsibility Fee

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQB: DLTNF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to support Bill 10 proposed by the Manitoba Conservative Government which would repeal the 6% Social Responsibility Fee (the “SRF”) on gross retail cannabis revenues. The Bill, if passed, would eliminate SRF owing from retailers retroactive to January 1, 2022. During the public consultations on Bill 10, cannabis retailers, including Delta 9, have encouraged the government to waive the fees owed for 2022 and 2023.



"We would like to thank the Manitoba Conservative Government and Minister Cullen for proposing the amendment to make the SRF repeal retroactive to January 2022. Cannabis retailers have voiced the need for this type of financial support to invest that capital back into their business, to lower prices, educate the public, create more jobs, and continue to put an end to the illegal market,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “When the social responsibility fee is eliminated, Manitoba will have one of the most competitive pricing programs for cannabis in Canada. This is a strong demonstration from the Manitoba Conservative Government that they have listened to the concerns of stakeholders and have brought forward swift supports for the cannabis retail sector.”

The social responsibility fee was introduced in 2018 to fund the social costs of public education, safety, and health for cannabis and eliminate the Manitoba PST charge. When Bill 10 passes, the Manitoba government is expected to enter the federal excise tax agreement which is expected to be revenue neutral for the province going forward.

