The Hollywood Whisperer, Sgt. Major Keith L. Craig Expands Inclusive Partnerships to Inspire the Next Generation

Sgt. Major Keith L. Craig (Ret.)

Sgt. Major expands his mission to inspire the next generation of leaders through the Amputee Coalition, Howard University and Cannes Film Festival.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sgt. Major Keith L. Craig (Ret.) is an inspiration to aspiring leaders, executives, and philanthropists. As he continues to expand his mission to inspire the next generation, he is sharing coveted insights to create endless possibilities for success. Keith is a distinguished military veteran who became an award-winning film distributor and possesses an incredibly unique skill-set that has propelled him to unimaginable heights and highly-recognized success throughout his personal and professional life.

Known for his work at Walt Disney Film Studios, where he managed Central Division Theatrical Sales and Distribution for 20 theatrical demographic market areas across all of Disney's film silos (including Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Disney Animation Studios), Keith was instrumental in helping to propel Disney’s box office to an astounding record of over $42+ billion in total box office sales during major releases including Marvel Studio's "The Black Panther", "Aladdin", "The Lion King", Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi", "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", as well as Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2", "Thor: Ragnarok", and more.

Keith is now the co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Porter + Craig Film and Media Distribution, an entertainment firm that has become an industry go-to for global filmmakers. Porter + Craig places intentional emphasis on authentically highlighting female and minority voices and have arranged financing and/or distribution for over 100+ feature films, TV movies and documentaries into the US and Canadian marketplace across digital platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Apple, Google Play, Vudu, and Roku, in addition to select theater franchises AMC, Cinemark, and Regal Theaters, along with global broadcast networks including HBO, Showtime, Discovery, BET, CW, and RLJ. Major releases include the widely-recognized independent film "The Blacklight", and Nigerian rom-com "Single Not Searching", starring Lisa Raye, which debuted in over 40 major markets in the US and Canada via AMC Theaters – an astounding achievement for a Nollywood release in the U.S.

As Keith continues his dedicated mission to highlight underrepresented voices, he is organizing and supporting initiatives in hopes of creating a positive impact for the next generation of aspiring leaders. On May 5th, 2023, Keith shared words of wisdom with the next generation at Howard University, alongside Starling Sanders, Editor-in-Chief of Industry Rules Magazine. This event took place in collaboration with Howard University, Dr. Rice of the Black Educational Advocacy Coalition, and Mt. Vernon Township High School of Illinois.

Craig is currently attending the world-renowned Cannes Film Festival, which he attends every year to amplify and support minority voices in Hollywood by coaching, teaching, and mentoring independent directors and producers to gain fair visibility within the entertainment industry.

In August 2023, Keith will be partnering with the Amputee Coalition in conjunction with Worldwide Media Group to bring two of Hollywood's brightest young talents to speak and interact with 2023 YEP Youth Camp (themed Courage to Be You), which will be held at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld. The Amputee Coalition is on a mission to reach out and empower people affected by limb loss to achieve their full potential through support, education, advocacy, and prevention. This year’s event anticipates close to one hundred youth living with limb loss or limb difference to join a three-day event filled with interactive workshops, informative presentations, various activities, and an insightful Q&A session to inspire and motivate our youth to understand the business of Hollywood. Worldwide Media creates experiences people love and actions brands need, serving as the liaison between Hollywood, Personalities & Organizations worldwide.

About Sergeant Major Keith L. Craig (Ret.):

Sgt. Major Keith L. Craig (Ret.) is well-known for his former position as Disney Film Distribution Executive managing Central Division Theatrical Sales and Distribution for 20 theatrical demographic market areas across all of Disney's film silos (including Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Disney Animation Studios). Keith was instrumental in helping to propel Disney’s box office to an astounding record of over $42+ billion in total box office sales during major releases including Marvel Studio's "The Black Panther", "Aladdin", "The Lion King", Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi", "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", as well as Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2", "Thor: Ragnarok", and more.

In addition to his award-winning entertainment career, Keith L. Craig is a distinguished military veteran who served 32 years in the US Army (retiring as Sergeant Major), Co-Founder/Chairman/CEO of Porter + Craig Film and Media Distribution Firm, and Co-Owner of contemporary LA eatery, Granville Restaurant. To learn more, please visit keithcraig.org and pcfilmandmedia.com.

For press inquiries, please contact christa@cjspublicrelations.com.