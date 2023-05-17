Submit Release
FTC Announces Refund Claims Process for Fashion Nova Customers Affected by Deceptive Review Practices

The Federal Trade Commission has launched a refund claims process for consumers who bought products from Fashion Nova, an online fashion retailer that blocked negative reviews from being posted on its website, according to an FTC action announced in January 2022.

The FTC announced in January 2022 that Fashion Nova agreed to pay $4.2 million to settle charges that the company misled consumers by representing that the reviews on its website reflected the views of all customers who submitted reviews, when in fact it suppressed reviews with ratings lower than four stars out of five. The FTC is using the money paid by Fashion Nova to provide payments to customers affected by Fashion Nova’s conduct.

Fashion Nova customers can apply for a payment from this settlement if they meet all the following criteria:

  • they bought products from FashionNova.com before November 21, 2019;
  • their purchase decisions were influenced by customer reviews and ratings;
  • they were not satisfied with the products; and
  • they have not already received a refund for the products.

The claims period will be open until August 15, 2023. Consumers can apply online at www.ftc.gov/FashionNova. Consumers who have questions about the process can call the claims administrator at 855-678-0018 or email info@FashionNovaClaims.com. The FTC will review and validate claims. Payment amounts will depend on several factors, including how many people file claims.

