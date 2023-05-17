AG Knudsen’s statement on Montana’s TikTok ban">AG Knudsen’s statement on Montana’s TikTok ban HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen released the following statement in response to Governor Greg Gianforte’s signature on Senate Bill 419, bann…

HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen released the following statement in response to Governor Greg Gianforte’s signature on Senate Bill 419, banning TikTok in Montana:

“TikTok is a Chinese Communist Party spying tool that poses a threat to every Montanan. I’m thankful to Governor Gianforte and the Legislature, especially Senator Vance, for working with me to protect Montanans’ privacy and security. I hope other states recognize the dangers of TikTok and follow suit.”

Attorney General Knudsen’s office drafted the legislation and worked closely with the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Shelley Vance (R-Belgrade), to get the bill to the Governor’s desk.

