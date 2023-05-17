Kobach leads coalition of AGs urging Biden to uphold Title IX protections for women

KANSAS, May 17 - TOPEKA – (May 15, 2023) – Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach today led a coalition of 15 state attorneys general in urging the Biden administration to scrap a proposed U.S. Department of Education rule that would withhold federal Title IX funds from entities that prohibit biological males from competing in girls’ and women's athletics. The coalition voiced its opposition to the proposed rule, stating that it disregards five decades of evidence showing the benefits of applying the traditional definition of biological sex in sports and noting that Title IX ushered in decades of progress for American girls and women in the last 50 years.



"Women have made tremendous gains in the last 50 years due in part to the opportunities provided by Title IX -- the same Title IX that the Biden administration wants to use to destroy women's sports and therefore women's opportunities," Kobach said. "The Biden administration is about to run into hard reality if it attempts to revoke Title IX funding from Kansas schools. We will sue."

Kansas legislators recently adopted a law that prohibits biological males from competing with biological women in sports. Kobach will defend the state law if challenged.

The other state joining the letter include Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wyoming.

Read the full letter here.

