Alexander County, North Carolina, Gets View into Financial Details with OpenGov Government Budgeting Software
Alexander County, NC, Board members often sought budget details, a big task for a small staff. Now, staff come armed with OpenGov government budgeting software.NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The small staff in Alexander County, NC, struggled to quickly answer detailed Board member questions about the budget and financials. They will find relief by partnering with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities and counties, on government budgeting software.
Alexander County, with a population of over 36,000, is located in west central North Carolina, northwest of Charlotte. There, staff, who were without technology to streamline the budgeting process and give transparency into data, were often overwhelmed by the level of detail Board members sought about the budget and financials. They needed a tech partner that would help in reporting out financial details easily and quickly. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning was the proven partner of choice.
With OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the County gains end-to-end budgeting solutions for the operating, personnel, and capital budgets. In fact, thanks to OpenGov, the County will be creating its first true CIP. Using OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the County will be able to align capital planning to strategic priorities, forecast long-term capital expenditures, and track performance. Staff are excited to gain the ability to develop an online budget book that will help take complex financial information and make it easy to understand with narratives and visualizations. Rather than struggling to find the most detailed data, staff will have answers at their fingertips so that leaders and Board members can make more informed decisions.
Alexander County joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
