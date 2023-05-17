Meeting with the Vice President of the People's Republic of China Han Zheng

TAJIKISTAN, May 17 - On May 17, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon met in Beijing with the Vice President of the People's Republic of China, Honorable Han Zheng.

During the meeting, issues of partnership and strategic cooperation between Tajikistan and China were discussed.

President Emomali Rahmon thanked the Chinese side for traditional hospitality and expressed satisfaction with the visible results of cooperation in various fields during the 10 years of establishment of partnership and strategic relations.

Further, the parties exchanged views on the implementation of large infrastructure projects and expressed interest in the development of cooperation between the countries in the fields of transport, energy, industry and processing of underground resources, agriculture, e-commerce, investment.

The issues of implementation of road and transport projects, expansion of transit corridors, modernization of the Kulma-Karasu checkpoint, the beginning of the implementation of the second phase of the Dushanbe-Kulma highway and the expansion of the geography of air communication between the countries were among the important topics of the meeting.

During the meeting, the issues of establishing a production base of "green technology" in Tajikistan, development of relations in the field of tourism, attraction of capital for the tourism infrastructure of Tajikistan and cooperation in the field of science and technology were also considered.