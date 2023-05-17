Jesse Daniels Leverages Creatives Rebuild NY Partnership into Intellectual Property and Attracts Over $1 Million Dollars
Love”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jesse Daniels, a super star in the creative industry, has leveraged his partnership with Creatives Rebuild NY into a net worth of over $1 million dollars. This includes grants, scholarships, speaking engagements and TV/film producing opportunities.
The Creatives Rebuild NY partnership, which paid Jesse $18K, gave him the social proof needed to open the financial floodgates. Companies are now in a silent bidding war to work with Jesse, and his success has been a beacon of hope for other creatives.
Keith Axelrod, Senior Managing Director of The United Group Companies, has been a long-time admirer of Jesse's work and has been impressed with his ability to create and execute successful projects. Axelrod has praised Jesse for his dedication to his work and his commitment to excellence.
Axelrod said, “I’ve known Jesse for well over ten years. He was a classmate of my son in high school and played Varsity Basketball with him. Since graduating high school and college, I have watched Jesse achieve some pretty impressive things. His involvement with Dr. Oz was one; his involvement with major NBA Basketball stars through basketball programs at Sky was another. The making of a movie about Jesse and becoming a master influencer on social media and making connections with businesspeople at all levels has been fun to watch. He set up several key meetings for my company as well. In addition, Jesse introduced me to major players in the financial field like Morgan Stanley and others. I think Jesse could prove to be a valuable asset to any company.”
Jesse has been able to use his creativity to create a successful career in the sports, movie, real estate and art industry. He has been able to create a portfolio of intellectual property that has attracted the attention of major companies.
In 2019, Daniels partnered with Bervann Sport and co-hosted a gala at the Metropolitan Club in New York with $5 trillion Assets Under Management (AUM) in attendance. Val Nzhie, CEO of Bervann, said, “Big shout out our colleagues from the sport division and thank you to our friends at Morgan Stanley for referring Jesse to us. The sport wing of Bervann Capital partners with athletes and helps them manage their career, while exposing them to all Bervann Capital has to offer on the investment side - it’s a tremendous upside as Bervann Sports encourages its protégés to bet on their talents, but also build or invest in entrepreneurial ventures that give them an overall edge and separate them from just being athletes.”
Jesse has taken the knowledge he gained from his prestigious circle at Bervann Capital and used it to become an award-winning filmmaker and star. His films have been featured in festivals around the world, and he has been recognized for his work by Creatives Rebuild New York who awarded him $18K no-strings attached to fund his lifestyle. He has also been awarded a scholarship from the New York Film Academy and other wealthy institutions.
Jesse's success is a testament to the power of creativity and hard work. He has been able to leverage his partnership with Creatives Rebuild NY into a net worth of over $1 million dollars. This is a great example of how creativity can be used to create a successful career.
The Jesse Daniels Story: https://vimeo.com/309883973
Val Nzhie, CEO of Bervann: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/val-nzhie_jesse-daniels-bervann-activity-6581544109389959168-GYBl/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop
Bervann Gala: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M0WguM8-Km4
Senior Managing Director of The United Group Companies, Keith Axelrod: https://www.instagram.com/p/B1ZZ3IxAgQE/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Senior Managing Director of The United Group Companies, Keith Axelrod: https://www.ugoc.com/blog/ugoc-spotlight-united-group-celebrates-work-anniversaries-sept-2022
Dr. Mehmet Oz and Daniel Puder: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-fight-why-mma-champion-daniel-puder-is-taking-on/id1387919501?i=1000423298553
Dr. Mehmet Oz and Daniel Puder: https://www.instagram.com/p/Bo99Ak3H-Wq/
Sky: https://www.instagram.com/p/BoeSPEmD6Ko/
NBA: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sxhAXGcPFG8
The Harlem Times: https://theharlemtimes.com/online-news/basketball-and-bravery-from-harlems-polo-grounds
Short documentary about the story of Jesse Daniels, professional basketball player born in The Polo Grounds Towers in Harlem, NYC.