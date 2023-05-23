Chris Hepburn Elevated to SVP of Creative Services at Liquid Advertising
The agency's former Vice President of Production is taking the lead in agency restructuring around integrated client teams of media and creative professionals.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Liquid Advertising announced the appointment of Chris Hepburn as Senior Vice President of Creative Services. Hepburn began his career at Activision and has been part of the Liquid team since 2020. His elevation is the culmination of a 28-year ascent within the industry to assume creative leadership of the agency’s roster of clients which includes top gaming publishers SEGA, Square Enix, Bethesda, Capcom and Konami among others. Chris will be responsible for leading Liquid Advertising Los Angeles and global creative departments in Europe and Latin America.
With the promotion, Hepburn joins the agency’s executive leadership team and will report to CEO Will Akerlof. Akerlof notes, "Chris was the perfect person to lead our revamped creative department with an eye towards a more comprehensive integration of media learnings and creative production - breaking down barriers between departments to better serve our clients’ needs. Chris is a natural, collaborative leader who emphasizes measurable results and a commitment to excellence. I’m thrilled he’s stepping into this role.”
Hepburn was hired at Liquid in 2020 as Director of AV Production and he quickly was promoted to Vice President of Production. Hepburn elevated the agency - long known for its media prowess - into a creative force as well. Under Chris’ leadership, creative billings grew more than 400%.
"I'm excited to step into the SVP role here at Liquid," added Hepburn. "I think my background running creative teams and businesses has uniquely prepared me for this role. When I came in 3 years ago I was tasked with building a production department from nothing. This new role is the natural extension of that growth. I'm surrounded by wonderful, supportive people who also believe it's possible, and I can't wait to continue building this group out globally with our teams in Latin America and Europe."
Hepburn continued, "Having been through all the console wars since the original PlayStation this industry is constantly evolving but the need for compelling content has been the same since then. I look forward to pushing our work to new places while staying true to the creative standards that are a part of this agency's DNA and taking the opportunity to prioritize culture and collaboration with this dedicated team."
Kevin Joyce, EVP of Global Media, enthused about his new counterpart: “Chris has the ideal skill set and mentality to lead Liquid’s creative offering. Not only is he fully committed to our core principles of delivering performance, efficiency and innovation through true integration across departments, but he has the proven chops to do it.”
Hepburn has helped start 3 agencies that lead to acquisitions and over his 28 year career he has won numerous awards including Key Art, Clios, Golden Trailer as editor, producer and creative director at agencies like Trailer Park, Mocean, Ignition and Create.
About Liquid Advertising:
Liquid Advertising, Inc. is an independent, full-service, global advertising and marketing agency with headquarters in Los Angeles, with 100+ employees globally in six countries across the US, Europe, and Latin America. Their 2022 billings exceeded $200MM USD. Liquid specializes in winning the hearts of fans – fans of video games, tech, and entertainment – by creating marketing that speaks to their passions. For more information, www.liquidadvertising.com
