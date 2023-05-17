Global Anti Aging Cosmetics Market Size Is Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of 8% to Reach US$ 120 Billion By 2030 | Custom Market Insights Study

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Anti Aging Cosmetics Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 67 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 74 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 120 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Estee Lauder, Unilever Group, Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company, GALDERMA LABORATORIES L.P., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Hologic Inc., Shiseido Company Limited, Pierre Fabre S.A., Candela Corporation, Home Skinovations Ltd, and others.

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, USA, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Skin Care, Makeup, Hair Care, Eye Care, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets or Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Cosmetic Stores, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Anti Aging Cosmetics Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 67 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 74 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 120 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

Our research report offers a 360-degree view of the Anti-Aging Cosmetics market’s drivers and restraints, coupled with their impact on demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the Anti-Aging Cosmetics market.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Anti Aging Cosmetics Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=19981

Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market: Overview

For many years, cosmetologists and medical professionals have been in charge of reviving youthful looks and, as a result, finding solutions to age-related issues. To help people look younger, new products and services are frequently launched in the anti-aging industry.

Technological advancements and significant investments in research and development have led to the introduction of botulinum toxin injection therapies, breast implants, plastic surgeries, and other anti-aging treatments and products.

In addition, the strict laws and regulations have forced manufacturers to develop faster-acting, safer, and more effective anti-aging products, increasing the market’s growth potential.

Request a Customized Copy of the Anti Aging Cosmetics Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=19981

Growth Factors

Throughout the projection period, consumers are anticipated to have more excellent knowledge of age-related skin issues such as fine lines, wrinkles, and skin dullness, as well as a greater tendency to spend money on items that allow them to advertise their skin’s young.

Globally, the COVID-19 outbreak decreased consumer demand for cosmetics, particularly anti-aging products. The United States, India, Brazil, Russia, and the United Kingdom are among the nations that have been most severely impacted. As a result, there has been a significant decline in sales in these nations. In addition, China has historically been a primary source of raw materials and completed goods for many manufacturers in the market, disrupting the manufacturing and distribution of many types of skincare cosmetics.

The young population, who are beginning to enter middle age and care about their skin, body, and hair to delay the aging process with their look, is also driving the anti-aging cosmetics market. Because of considerable environmental changes and a busy lifestyle, most young people have to be made more conscious of their attractiveness, health, and appearance. This has led to an increase in the number of difficulties. As a result, the aging population is one of the main factors driving the anti-aging cosmetics market.

(A free sample of the Anti Aging Cosmetics report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)



Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Anti Aging Cosmetics report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Anti Aging Cosmetics Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/anti-aging-cosmetics-market/





Segmental Overview

The market for Anti-Aging Cosmetics is segmented into product and distribution channels. The need for skincare had the most significant share—more than 50.0%—in 2021, and it is anticipated that it will continue to lead during the forecast period. These products are carefully developed to aid in retaining moisture, firmness, and elasticity in the facial skin, reducing wrinkles and creases. People have a long history of being very concerned about their facial looks and are not afraid to spend a lot of money on such products, which is a significant driver driving the segment.

Many vital companies provide eye creams containing active pharmaceutical components, including ceramides, niacinamide, and alpha-hydroxy acids, to reduce or eliminate wrinkles, dark circles, age lines, and puffiness around the eyes. For instance, a well-known company in skincare and cosmetics like Estee Lauder offers a variety of eye products like concentrated recovery eye masks, eye balms, and night repair.

Request a Customized Copy of the Anti Aging Cosmetics Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/anti-aging-cosmetics-market/

Regional Overview

In 2021, Asia Pacific held the most significant market share of more than 40.0%. Due to rising worries about acne, sunburns, melanoma, and the damaging effects of UV rays and pollutants, there is an increased use of skin care products and cosmetics in China and India, two emerging countries. This is projected to have a favourable impact on the market’s growth.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Anti Aging Cosmetics market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Anti Aging Cosmetics market forward?

What are the Anti Aging Cosmetics Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Anti Aging Cosmetics Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Anti Aging Cosmetics market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

From 2022 to 2030, Central and South America will see a sizable CAGR. This is because women now make up approximately 53% of the workforce in Central and South America, significantly increasing their employment rate. In addition, women now have more spare cash, spending more on high-end skincare and cosmetics, including antiaging products.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/anti-aging-cosmetics-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 60 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 120 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 67 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Prominent Players Estee Lauder, Unilever Group, Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company, GALDERMA LABORATORIES L.P., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Hologic Inc., Shiseido Company Limited, Pierre Fabre S.A., Candela Corporation, Home Skinovations Ltd., and Others Key Segment By Product, Distribution Channel, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players Insights

Due to numerous domestic and global manufacturers in the market for anti-aging treatments, product pricing is quite competitive. In addition, many merchants in the cosmetics industry have expanded into marketing to meet rising consumer demand.

Request a Customized Copy of the Anti Aging Cosmetics Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/anti-aging-cosmetics-market/

The major participants in the worldwide anti-aging cosmetics market focus on obtaining regulatory clearances, developing technologically cutting-edge products, introducing new products, and partnering and acquiring other businesses. The worldwide anti-aging market is projected to expand due to these strategies.

2022: A clean, anti-aging body care line Shaklee Body has been launched, according to Shaklee, a well-known health firm. Shaklee Body is made to provide nutrition for the skin from the outside in and is supported by the company’s heritage of nutritional innovation and its foundation of results that have been clinically validated.

2022: Chogongjin Skin Care Brand launched in the US by Able C&C. This includes a variety of products focused on anti-aging.

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Skin Care, Makeup, Hair Care, Eye Care, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets or Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Cosmetic Stores, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/anti-aging-cosmetics-market/





Prominent Players

Estee Lauder

Unilever Group

Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company

GALDERMA LABORATORIES L.P.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Shiseido Company Limited

Pierre Fabre S.A.

Candela Corporation

Home Skinovations Ltd.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Anti Aging Cosmetics Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/anti-aging-cosmetics-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Beauty & Personal Care Market Research Related Reports:

Salon Market : Salon Market Size, Trends and Insights By Service Type (Hair Care Salon Services, Nail Care Salon Services, Skin Care Salon Services), By End User (Salon Services for Men, Salon Services for Women), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Sun Protection Market : Sun Protection Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Adult Sun Cream, Baby Sun Cream, After Sun, Fake Tan/Self Tan, Tanning), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & supermarket, Pharmacy & drug store, Specialty store, Online, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Hair Extensions Market : Hair Extensions Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Synthetic Hair Extension, Human Hair Extension, Animal Hair Extension), By End Use (Professional, Personal), By Fitting Type (Clip-In, Micro Link, Tape-In, Glue-In), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Super Markets, E-Commerce), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Male Skincare Market : Male Skincare Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Shave Care, Creams & Moisturizers, Sunscreen, Cleansers & Face Wash, Others), By Source (Organic, Conventional), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Spas and Beauty Salons Market : Spas and Beauty Salons Market Size, Trends and Insights By Spa Service (Day Spas, Club Spas, Medical Spas, Destination Spas, Mineral Spring’S Spa, Resort and Hotel Spas), By Salon Service (Hair, Skin, Nail, Others), By End User (Men, Women), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Male Grooming Products Market : Male Grooming Products Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product (Hair Care, Skin Care, Fragrances, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Application (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Pharmacy, E-commerce, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

The global Anti-Aging Cosmetics market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Skin Care

Makeup

Hair Care

Eye Care

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets or Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Cosmetic Stores

Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Anti Aging Cosmetics Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/anti-aging-cosmetics-market/

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Anti Aging Cosmetics Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Anti Aging Cosmetics Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Anti Aging Cosmetics Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Anti Aging Cosmetics Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Anti Aging Cosmetics Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Anti Aging Cosmetics Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Anti Aging Cosmetics Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Anti Aging Cosmetics Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Anti Aging Cosmetics Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Anti Aging Cosmetics Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Anti Aging Cosmetics Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Anti Aging Cosmetics Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/anti-aging-cosmetics-market/

Reasons to Purchase Anti Aging Cosmetics Market Report

Anti Aging Cosmetics Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Anti Aging Cosmetics Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Anti Aging Cosmetics Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Anti Aging Cosmetics Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Anti Aging Cosmetics market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/anti-aging-cosmetics-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Anti Aging Cosmetics market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Anti Aging Cosmetics market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Anti Aging Cosmetics market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Anti Aging Cosmetics industry.

Managers in the Anti Aging Cosmetics sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Anti Aging Cosmetics market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Anti Aging Cosmetics products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Anti Aging Cosmetics Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/anti-aging-cosmetics-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://atozresearch.com/

Blog: https://www.technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/