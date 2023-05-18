Gurnick Academy Receives Third Place in CAPPS Community Service Award 2023
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts received word recently they placed third or Bronze for the 2023 CAPPS Excellence in Community Service Award for services efforts within the 2022 academic year.
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts recently placed third or Bronze for the 2023 CAPPS Excellence in Community Service Award for services efforts.SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts received word recently they placed third or Bronze for the 2023 CAPPS Excellence in Community Service Award for services efforts within the 2022 academic year. This represents the third year the Academy has won a service award. In 2021 and 2022, it received the Gold or the first-place category.
Established in 2016, the award recognizes schools demonstrating exceptional commitment and service within their communities. “California Association of Post-Secondary Schools (CAPPS) is proud to recognize the outstanding community service that Gurnick Academy has offered, not only in 2023 but in past years as well,” said Robert Johnson, CAPPS executive director. “Gurnick’s dedication to providing many different and helpful services to its areas residents is a wonderful example of our sector’s schools giving back to their local communities. Congratulations to Gernick for setting a wonderful example for all to see.”
For consideration, the school put forth more than 41 pages highlighting its community service, outreach, and other altruistic efforts achieved by students and staff within the past year. From small, random acts of kindness, such as remembering elders in nursing homes with kind notes, to significant, organized endeavors, such as a mass laptop giveaway to veterans, their humanitarian efforts continue to add value and improve local communities.
Additionally, the honor represents an array of causes, including local bake sales and blood drives, to ongoing partnerships with sister agencies, such as the Alzheimer’s Association, The Children’s Home Society, and the Children’s Hunger Fund. Administration, staff, and students know they are part of larger communities. Philanthropy and volunteerism are very much celebrated on all campuses. Whereby service opportunities are regularly highlighted in the school’s communication through social media, in-house communiqués, our website, and all student body programs.
“Gurnick is honored to once again receive the Excellence in Community Service Award. Giving back is a part of our DNA, and I thank all Gurnick campus leaders, staff, faculty, and students for continuing to support their communities,” said Fred Faridian, Vice President of Campus Operations. “We are so proud to be among such good company and are grateful that CAPPS encourages a spirit of giving,” says Faridian, who accepted the award on the Academy’s behalf on Friday, April 6.
"I am extremely proud of what our campuses and students do to give back to their communities, especially in these challenging times," said Burke Malin, Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts’ chief executive officer. "Knowing how much our students have stepped forward in this last year demonstrated to me that we made the right choices when admitting them into our allied health programs. I would be honored to have any of them take care of my family or me.” ~
A video commemorating the award can be found here.
A webpage highlighting Gurnick Academy’s 2022 service efforts can be found here.
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts is a private academy offering quality allied health and nursing programs operating six campuses in California with locations in San Mateo, Modesto, Fresno, Concord, Sacramento, and Van Nuys.
Cindy R Chamberlin, SEO Content Specialist
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts
+1 559-495-9246
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn