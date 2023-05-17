Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,520 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,178 in the last 365 days.

Oxford: Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Johnny Was to Participate in the B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) today announced the Company will be participating in the B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

About Oxford
Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Johnny Was®, Southern Tide®, The Beaufort Bonnet Company® and Duck Head® lifestyle brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com.

Contact: Jevon Strasser
E-mail: InvestorRelations@oxfordinc.com


You just read:

Oxford: Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Johnny Was to Participate in the B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more