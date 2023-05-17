Allen University Names New Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management

Mr. Cleveland "Tony" Jackson

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen University is pleased to welcome Mr. Cleveland A. Jackson to the position of Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management.

Cleveland A. "Tony" Jackson has over 12 years of higher education experience, primarily in enrollment management services. Before a brief stint as the Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Management at Xavier University of Louisiana, Jackson previously served as the Executive Director of Enrollment Management at the University of South Carolina - Salkehatchie. There, he also represented his institution on the board of directors of the Colleton County Chamber of Commerce for three years. Most importantly, Cleveland is passionate about helping students receive the best services, while cultivating their paths to success. Jackson brings years of experience and passion to his new role.

Cleveland, or Tony, as he is often called, says he's very excited to be at Allen University and looks forward to servicing the surrounding communities. "I'm a product of Richland School District One and Lexington Two, so this is a homecoming for me!"

"Mr. Jackson's talents and experience in higher education proceed him, so we look forward to the positive impact he will have on the University."-Dr. Ernest C. McNealey, President Allen University.

About Allen University

Allen University is a Liberal Arts institution located in the heart of South Carolina. The vision of AU is rooted in its commitment to preparing leaders who are skilled in communication, critical thinking, business acumen and possess high moral character. Allen University ranked #1 among HBCUs in South Carolina and #8 of the Top 15 HBCU Hidden Gems across the United States, (2023 Online Schools Guide). Learn more at www.allenuniversity.edu.