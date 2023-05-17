Pittsburgh Receives Federal Designation as a Key Workforce Hub, Sending a Strong Signal that Pennsylvania is Open for Business

Harrisburg, PA – The city of Pittsburgh was one of five sites that the Biden administration designated Tuesday as workforce hubs to encourage more public and private investment in new and innovative industries. This recent announcement aligns with Governor Josh Shapiro’s proposed budget, which provides a number of commonsense proposals to reignite Pennsylvania’s economy and boost the Commonwealth’s workforce.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has prioritized attracting businesses to Pennsylvania and retaining those already operating here, and his first budget proposal includes significant investments to build economic prosperity for businesses, workers, and communities. Governor Shapiro has overseen a renewed focus on economic growth, and earlier this month, his administration announced an $81 million investment to create a major, innovation-focused manufacturing operation in the New Kensington Advanced Manufacturing Park that will create 300 high-quality jobs in Westmoreland County.

“Pittsburgh has a rich history in manufacturing, and has recently seen major growth in innovative sectors like robotics and autonomy, advanced manufacturing and clean energy.” said Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger. “Governor Shapiro is committed to making Pennsylvania a global leader in industrial and technology jobs, and the Biden-Harris Administration’s designation is a great example of what Pittsburgh and the Commonwealth has to offer to companies in these industries. We look forward to our continued work with the Pittsburgh community as they lead the way in innovation, and look forward to working with the Biden-Harris Administration to continue building a diverse and skilled workforce in the region.”

The announcement of Pittsburgh as one of five workforce hubs across the country will look to position the region as a strategic location for future career training that benefits the nation in the coming months and years.

“Pittsburgh is a hub for educational programs and job training opportunities, specifically in emerging industries like robotics, manufacturing and clean energy,” said Pennsylvania Labor and Industry (L&I) Acting Secretary Nancy Walker. “This investment not only provides Pennsylvania students and workers with the support and resources needed to succeed in today’s labor market, but serves as a model for developing a diverse, highly-skilled workforce in Pennsylvania. On behalf of L&I, I want to thank the Biden-Harris Administration for this recognition and applaud Pittsburgh leaders for their innovation and commitment to workforce initiatives that lead to stronger, more prosperous communities.”

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania is open for business and his administration is focused on securing transformational economic development investments. The Governor’s budget proposal includes funding to attract and retain businesses as the administration works to make Pennsylvania a national leader in innovation and job creation.

As part of this declaration, the Shapiro Administration will work closely with the Biden-Harris Administration and local officials, unions, community colleges, high schools and other stakeholders to build the workforce. The initiative is funded through major federal legislation that has been passed over the past few years, namely the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the CHIPS and Science Act and Inflation Reduction Act. The White House said these five cities “will create models the administration will work to replicate with partners across the country.”

Aligning with the White House plan, Governor Shapiro’s budget offers a number of proposals to spur innovation, attract and retain businesses, and retain and recruit jobs in Pennsylvania: