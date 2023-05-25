RaicesCon 2023 Announces Change of Venue to Accommodate Overwhelming Early Demand
RaicesCon 2023 Expands Venue, Enabling Inclusive Cybersecurity Experience for Hispanics and Latinos, Advancing Diversity and Empowerment in the Industry
With our new accommodations at the Marriott Philadelphia Downtown, we can now triple our capacity and provide an even more impactful experience for our attendees.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RaicesCon, the premier cybersecurity conference focused on the inclusion and empowerment of Hispanics, Latinos, and Latinas in the cybersecurity industry, is thrilled to announce a change of venue for its highly anticipated inaugural event. Due to an unprecedented surge in early demand and overwhelming support from the community, RaicesCon 2023 will now take place at the prestigious Marriott Philadelphia Downtown, allowing for a significant expansion in both capacity and offerings.
— Eric Belardo
The decision to relocate to the Marriott Philadelphia Downtown stems from the imperative to meet the unprecedented demand for RaicesCon 2023. With this change, the conference will triple in size, providing an even more extensive experience for attendees, including introducing villages and multiple talk tracks. This expanded format will facilitate in-depth discussions, practical workshops, a gala, and awards show, and engaging networking opportunities.
Early Bird registration for RaicesCon 2023 starts on May 22, 2023. Tickets will be priced at 10% off for the first two weeks.
RaicesCon 2023 anticipates that they will partner with over 50 sponsors, organizations of all types, who are dedicated to supporting and promoting the inclusion of Hispanics, Latinos, and Latinas in the cybersecurity industry. Organizations that are committed to fostering diversity, equity, and representation within the field are encouraged to inquire, as their participation is instrumental in shaping a brighter future for all professionals in cybersecurity.
"We are thrilled to announce the change of venue for RaicesCon 2023," said the conference founder Eric Belardo, Founder of RaicesCyber Org. "The overwhelming early demand demonstrates the pressing need for a conference that celebrates and uplifts the contributions of Hispanics, Latinos, and Latinas in the field of cybersecurity. With our new accommodations at the Marriott Philadelphia Downtown, we can now triple our capacity and provide an even more impactful experience for our attendees. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors, especially Temple University who initially offered their campus for our event and their support and dedication to promoting diversity and inclusion in our industry. We can’t wait to partner with all the amazing public, private, and nonprofit organizations that will be involved with our first conference."
RaicesCon 2023 is scheduled to take place on October 6-7, 2023. Attendees can expect an impressive lineup of renowned speakers, engaging panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities with industry experts. The conference aims to empower individuals, foster career growth, and inspire a new generation of cybersecurity professionals in Latino and Latina communities.
About RaicesCon:
RaicesCon is a leading cybersecurity conference dedicated to empowering and promoting the inclusion of Latinos and Latinas in the industry. RaicesCon aims to bridge the diversity gap, inspire career growth, and foster collaboration within the cybersecurity community through engaging sessions, impactful discussions, and valuable networking opportunities.
Other